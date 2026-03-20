Who Is Spike Lee? Shelton Jackson Lee is an American filmmaker and actor known for his distinctive and often provocative exploration of race relations and urban life. His works consistently challenge societal norms and spark important conversations. He gained widespread public attention with his debut feature film, She’s Gotta Have It, in 1986. This independent comedy showcased his unique narrative voice and quickly became a commercial success, grossing over $7 million on a modest budget.

Full Name Shelton Jackson Lee Gender Male Height 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $60 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Morehouse College, New York University Father William James Edward Lee III Mother Jacqueline Carroll Siblings Joie Lee, Cinqué Lee, David Lee, Christopher Lee, Arnold Lee Kids Satchel Lee, Jackson Lee

Early Life and Education Growing up in a creative household, Shelton Jackson Lee was born in Atlanta, Georgia, to a jazz musician father, William James Edward Lee III, and an arts teacher mother, Jacqueline Carroll. The family soon relocated to Brooklyn, New York, a city that would profoundly influence his later filmmaking. He enrolled in Morehouse College, making his first student film, and later earned a Master of Fine Arts from New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts in 1982. His thesis film, Joe’s Bed-Stuy Barbershop: We Cut Heads, won a Student Academy Award, hinting at his future directorial prowess.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc of commitment defines Shelton Jackson Lee’s personal life, notably his marriage to Tonya Lewis Lee, an attorney and producer whom he wed in 1993. Their enduring union began after meeting at a Congressional Black Caucus dinner in 1992. The couple shares two children, daughter Satchel Lee and son Jackson Lee, with whom they frequently attend public events. Both children have also begun to forge their own paths in the arts, carrying on the family’s creative legacy.

Career Highlights Shelton Jackson Lee’s extensive filmography features groundbreaking works like Do the Right Thing, which earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay. He also directed the powerful historical epic Malcolm X and secured his first competitive Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay for BlacKkKlansman. His influence extends through 40 Acres and a Mule Filmworks, his production company, which has produced over 35 films since 1983. Lee has also helmed numerous influential commercials, notably for Nike’s iconic Air Jordan series featuring Michael Jordan. To date, Lee has collected one competitive Academy Award, one British Academy Film Award, four Emmy Awards, and two Peabody Awards, cementing his status as a cinematic innovator.