Who Is Freema Agyeman? Freema Agyeman is a British actress celebrated for her versatile performances and engaging screen presence. Her career showcases a compelling ability to bring depth and nuance to diverse roles. She gained widespread recognition as Martha Jones in the BBC science fiction series Doctor Who, a role that quickly solidified her status as a fan favorite. This breakout performance established her as a prominent figure in British television.

Full Name Freema Agyeman Gender Female Relationship Status Single Nationality British Ethnicity Iranian and Ghanaian Education Our Lady’s Convent RC High School, Anna Scher Theatre School, Middlesex University Father Osei Agyeman Mother Azar Azizian-Kohan Siblings Leila Agyeman, Dominic Agyeman

Early Life and Education Growing up in Hackney, East London, Freema Agyeman’s early life was shaped by her Iranian mother, Azar Azizian-Kohan, and Ghanaian father, Osei Agyeman, who divorced when she was young. She was raised a practicing Roman Catholic alongside her siblings, Leila and Dominic. She attended Our Lady’s Convent RC High School and later pursued her passion for performance at the Anna Scher Theatre School. Agyeman then studied performing arts and drama at Middlesex University, graduating in 2000.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Freema Agyeman’s past, including an engagement to a real estate agent known only as James in 2007. Later, she was linked to actor Luke Roberts, with their relationship seemingly ending around 2016. Agyeman is not known to have married or to have children. She appears to be single, having returned to England after her work in the US.

Career Highlights Freema Agyeman’s career truly launched with her iconic portrayal of Martha Jones in the Doctor Who series, appearing from 2007 to 2010. She also reprised the role in the spin-off Torchwood, earning her broad acclaim and establishing a loyal fanbase. She later earned further recognition for her starring role as Dr. Helen Sharpe in the NBC medical drama New Amsterdam, where she appeared from 2018 to 2022. Her work on Sense8 and Law & Order: UK also showcased her versatility.