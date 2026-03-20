IJustine: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
IJustine
March 20, 1984
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, US
42 Years Old
Pisces
Who Is IJustine?
Justine Ezarik is an American YouTuber and tech influencer, widely recognized for her pioneering presence in online content creation and vibrant personality. She consistently shares her passion for technology, gaming, and daily life with millions of global subscribers.
Her breakout moment arrived in 2007 with a viral video showcasing her “300-page iPhone bill,” which rapidly gained international attention. This unique content propelled her into the internet spotlight, establishing her as a prominent digital personality.
|Full Name
|Justine Ezarik
|Gender
|Female
|Height
|5 feet 3 inches (160 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Single
|Net Worth
|$2 million
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Slovak American
|Education
|Bentworth High School, Pittsburgh Technical Institute
|Father
|Steve Ezarik
|Mother
|Michelle Ezarik
|Siblings
|Breanne Ezarik, Jenna Ezarik
Early Life and Education
Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Justine Ezarik grew up as the eldest of three daughters to Michelle and Steve Ezarik. Her father worked as a coal miner, while her mother was a physical education teacher, fostering a grounded upbringing.
By the time she attended Bentworth High School, Ezarik developed an early interest in graphic design and video editing. She later graduated from Pittsburgh Technical Institute in 2004, a foundation that fueled her future digital career.
Notable Relationships
A string of private relationships has marked Justine Ezarik’s personal life, with limited public details available over her career. She was publicly linked to Justin Fishner-Wolfson and Brian Pokorny in 2008.
Ezarik has no children, and her current relationship status remains unconfirmed in public records. She continues to focus on her extensive career as a digital creator.
Career Highlights
Justine Ezarik’s career breakthrough came with her “300-page iPhone bill” video in 2007, which garnered millions of views and established her as a prominent online personality. She has since amassed over one billion views across her various YouTube channels.
Beyond viral videos, Ezarik expanded her influence by authoring the New York Times bestselling book, I, Justine: An Analog Memoir. She also serves as a host and advisor on various television and web series.
Signature Quote
“I mean, I think it’s great to have goals, but I think if you stray from that goal, you could potentially find something way better.”
See Also
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