Who Is Lois Lowry? Lois Ann Lowry is an American writer celebrated for her thoughtful, often challenging, young adult fiction. Her narratives frequently explore profound human experiences and societal issues. She first garnered widespread acclaim with the novel The Giver, a dystopian tale that quickly became a curriculum staple and a frequently discussed work. The book’s success solidified her reputation for tackling complex themes with young readers.

Full Name Lois Ann Lowry Gender Female Relationship Status In a relationship with Howard Corwin Nationality American Ethnicity White American Education Pembroke College, University of Southern Maine Father Robert E. Hammersberg Mother Katherine Gordon Landis Siblings Helen, Jon Kids Alix Lowry, Kristin Lowry, Grey Lowry, Benjamin Lowry

Early Life and Education Born in Honolulu, Territory of Hawaii, Lois Ann Lowry’s childhood involved frequent moves due to her father’s career as a US Army dentist. This itinerant upbringing, which included living in Japan, profoundly influenced her storytelling and keen observations of diverse communities. Lowry attended Pembroke College, then the women’s college at Brown University, leaving after two years to marry Donald Grey Lowry. She later completed her Bachelor of Arts in English Literature at the University of Southern Maine in 1972, continuing with postgraduate studies.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Lois Ann Lowry’s adult life, including her marriage to Donald Grey Lowry from 1956 until their divorce in 1977. She later shared a relationship with Martin Small for over 30 years until his death in 2011. Lowry became a mother to four children—Alix, Kristin, Grey, and Benjamin—during her marriage to Donald. Since 2014, she has been in a relationship with retired physician Howard Corwin.

Career Highlights Lois Ann Lowry’s critically acclaimed body of work includes over 50 books for children and young adults, often addressing complex themes with depth. Her novels The Giver and Number the Stars each earned the prestigious Newbery Medal, showcasing her unique ability to blend engaging narratives with significant social commentary. Beyond her celebrated novels, Lowry has authored popular series like the Anastasia Krupnik books and the Gooney Bird Greene series, demonstrating her versatility across humorous and serious genres. Her works have been translated globally, impacting generations of young readers with enduring stories about identity, memory, and courage. Lowry has collected numerous accolades throughout her career, including the Margaret Edwards Award for her lasting contribution to young adult literature. Her persistent exploration of challenging subjects has cemented her as a vital voice in contemporary children’s literature.