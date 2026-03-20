Who Is John de Lancie? John Sherwood de Lancie, Jr. brings gravitas and a mischievous glint to a diverse acting career. He is an American actor known for inhabiting complex, often omnipotent, characters with distinct vocal command. His breakthrough arrived with the unforgettable character Q in Star Trek: The Next Generation. This role quickly established de Lancie as a fan favorite across the science fiction landscape.

Full Name John Sherwood de Lancie, Jr. Gender Male Height 6 feet 4 inches (193 cm) Relationship Status Married Marnie Mosiman Net Worth $4 million Nationality American Ethnicity French, English, Italian/Swiss-Italian Education Kent State University, Juilliard School (BFA) Father John Sherwood de Lancie, Sr. Mother Andrea de Lancie Kids Keegan de Lancie

Early Life and Education Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, John de Lancie grew up in a household steeped in classical music with his oboist father, John de Lancie, Sr. His French mother, Andrea, also fostered a rich home environment. By age twelve, he had overcome dyslexia, an early struggle that led a teacher to recommend acting. He honed his craft at Kent State University and later earned a BFA from the prestigious Juilliard School.

Notable Relationships Currently, John de Lancie is married to actress Marnie Mosiman, whom he wed in 1984. Their long-standing union has been a consistent presence in his public life. They share two sons, Keegan de Lancie and another son, both grown. The couple maintains a relatively private family life.

Career Highlights John de Lancie achieved widespread recognition portraying the omnipotent character Q across multiple Star Trek series. This iconic role, starting in Star Trek: The Next Generation, spanned decades and numerous iterations of the franchise. Beyond acting, he co-founded Alien Voices with Leonard Nimoy, producing audio dramas of classic science fiction. De Lancie also writes novels and directs operas, showcasing his diverse artistic ventures.