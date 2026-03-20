Dean Geyer: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Dean Geyer
March 20, 1986
Johannesburg, South Africa
40 Years Old
Pisces
Who Is Dean Geyer?
Dean Geyer is a South African Australian singer, actor, and martial artist known for his versatile talents across music and screen. He possesses a dynamic presence, captivating audiences with both his vocal performances and dramatic roles.
He first gained widespread public attention by finishing third in the 2006 season of Australian Idol. This breakout moment quickly launched his recording career and paved the way for his transition into acting.
|Full Name
|Dean Stanley Geyer
|Gender
|Male
|Height
|5 feet 10 inches (178 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Married
|Net Worth
|$3 million
|Nationality
|South African Australian
|Ethnicity
|White / European Descent
|Education
|Melbourne High School
|Father
|Keith Geyer
|Mother
|Debbie Geyer
|Siblings
|Jess Geyer, Tatum Geyer
Early Life and Education
Born in Johannesburg, South Africa, Dean Geyer is the oldest of three children to Keith and Debbie Geyer. His father is a sensei in JKA Karate, an interest shared by Dean and his two younger sisters, Jess and Tatum.
The family moved to Melbourne, Australia, when Geyer was fifteen, where he attended Melbourne High School, an all-boys’ selective-entry institution. He developed an early passion for music, learning guitar and writing his first song, “Change,” about his move.
Notable Relationships
Dean Geyer is married to American actress Jillian Murray, with whom he tied the knot in September 2017 after meeting on the set of their film Never Back Down 2. Their engagement was announced in December 2016.
Earlier in his career, Geyer was briefly engaged to Lisa Origliasso of The Veronicas in 2008, a relationship that eventually ended due to work commitments. He has no children.
Career Highlights
Dean Geyer first achieved significant recognition as a singer-songwriter, securing third place on Australian Idol in 2006 and signing with Sony BMG. His debut single, “If You Don’t Mean It,” peaked at number ten on the ARIA Charts.
He later transitioned into acting, notably portraying Ty Harper on the long-running Australian soap opera Neighbours, which reinforced his status as a performer. Geyer then gained international exposure with a recurring role as Brody Weston in the hit US series Glee.
His acting career expanded further with roles in films like Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown and Landmine Goes Click, alongside appearances in television dramas such as Shades of Blue. Geyer has also returned to releasing new music in recent years.
Signature Quote
“I’ve got what it takes to win this. And if that means that I have to drink fish guts to win the competition, then I will drink the fish guts.”
See Also
Recent Celebrity Birthdays
- Celebrity Birthdays Today, March 19, 2026
- Celebrity Birthdays Today, March 18, 2026
- Celebrity Birthdays Today, March 17, 2026
For more daily birthday lists, explore our Celebrity Birthdays Hub.
0
0