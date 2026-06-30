Happy birthday to Vincent D'Onofrio , Fantasia Barrino , and Lizzy Caplan ! June 30 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 American Actor Vincent D'onofrio, 67 An American actor and filmmaker, Vincent D'Onofrio is celebrated for his intense and versatile performances across film and television. He is widely recognized for his unforgettable role as Private Pyle in Stanley Kubrick’s Full Metal Jacket and as Detective Robert Goren on Law & Order: Criminal Intent. He also gained acclaim for playing Wilson Fisk, the Kingpin, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.



Little-known fact: Before his acting career took off, Vincent D'Onofrio worked as a bouncer at the Hard Rock Cafe in New York City.

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#2 American Singer-Songwriter and Actress Fantasia Barrino, 42 Renowned for her powerful, soulful delivery, American singer and actress Fantasia Barrino captivated audiences with her 2004 American Idol win. Fantasia Barrino's subsequent platinum albums and critically acclaimed Broadway and film roles in The Color Purple have cemented her status as a dynamic performer.



Little-known fact: R&B duo K-Ci & JoJo are her first cousins, and her uncles formed the 1970s R&B band The Barrino Brothers.

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#3 American Actress Lizzy Caplan, 44 American actress Lizzy Caplan rose to prominence for her unique portrayal of characters in both comedic and dramatic works. She is best known for her Emmy-nominated role as Virginia E. Johnson in the Masters of Sex series and her breakout performance in the Mean Girls film. Caplan has cultivated a reputation for tackling complex roles with intelligence.



Little-known fact: The studio originally wanted Kelly Osbourne to play her iconic role of Janis Ian in Mean Girls.

#4 American Actor, Singer, and Comedian David Alan Grier, 70 Known for his incredible range, David Alan Grier is an American actor and comedian whose career spans acclaimed stage, film, and television roles. He earned a Tony Award for his powerful performance in A Soldier's Play and captivated audiences on the sketch comedy series In Living Color. Grier consistently brings a unique blend of humor and dramatic depth to every project.



Little-known fact: Grier once left college briefly to act in New York before returning to complete his degree.

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#5 American Youtuber Jacksfilms, 38 An American YouTuber and comedian, John Patrick Douglass rose to prominence with his sharp satirical videos and engaging series. He is widely recognized for his long-running shows "Your Grammar Sucks" and "Yesterday I Asked You." Douglass continually reinvents his content, maintaining a strong connection with his dedicated audience.



Little-known fact: John Patrick Douglass was raised Catholic and attended a Catholic middle school before identifying as agnostic in adulthood.

#6 Canadian Singer-Songwriter Bbno$, 31 Canadian rapper and singer Alexander Leon Gumuchian, known as bbno$, built a global audience with his charismatic, genre-bending hip-hop style. His 2019 smash single “Lalala” achieved over one billion streams, alongside numerous collaborations and chart-topping albums. Gumuchian also holds a degree in kinesiology.



Little-known fact: He was a competitive swimmer in high school before a back injury led him to explore music production.

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#7 American Singer-Songwriter and Producer Phil Anselmo, 58 Renowned for his raw power and commanding presence, American singer and musician Philip Hansen Anselmo defined an era of heavy metal. He rose to international fame as the iconic frontman of Pantera, delivering blistering vocals that helped pioneer the groove metal sound. Anselmo also founded Housecore Records and fronts the supergroups Down and Superjoint.



Little-known fact: As a teenager, Philip Anselmo accidentally started a fire at his family home while attempting to prank his sister.

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#8 UK-Based Canadian Comedian and Presenter Katherine Ryan, 43 Renowned for her sharp observational humor, Canadian comedian, writer, and actress Katherine Ryan has captivated audiences globally with her distinctive comedic voice. Ryan is best known for her hit Netflix stand-up specials and creating and starring in the Netflix series The Duchess. She consistently offers candid and engaging insights on various television panel shows.



Little-known fact: Before focusing solely on comedy, Katherine Ryan worked as a corporate trainer for Hooters restaurants across Canada.

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#9 Australian Musician, Actor, Songwriter and Producer Murray Cook, 66 An Australian musician and actor, Murray Cook is best known as a founding member and the original Red Wiggle of the beloved children's band, The Wiggles. He brought guitar music and educational songs to millions of children globally, making him a celebrated figure. Cook's influence extended beyond the stage, inspiring countless young fans to pick up a guitar.



Little-known fact: Before finding fame with The Wiggles, Murray Cook worked for two years as a preschool teacher.