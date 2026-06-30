Who Is Murray Cook? Murray James Cook is an Australian musician and actor recognized for his calm demeanor and distinctive red skivvy. He became a beloved figure in children’s entertainment, known for his guitar playing and songwriting. His breakout moment arrived in 1991 as a founding member of the iconic children’s band, The Wiggles. Cook’s contributions to the group’s catchy tunes and educational content resonated globally, selling millions of albums and DVDs. He is often called the “Red Wiggle.”

Full Name Murray James Cook Gender Male Height 6 feet 3 inches (191 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $20 million Nationality Australian Education Macquarie University Father Russ Cook Mother Jean Cook Siblings Jane Cook Kids Georgia Munro-Cook, Hamish Munro-Cook

Early Life and Education An early love for music shaped Murray Cook’s upbringing in Cowra and Orange, New South Wales, where his family relocated when he was eight. He began playing guitar at age eleven, honing his skills in local bands during his teenage years. Cook later pursued a Diploma of Teaching in early childhood education at Macquarie University in Sydney, where he met future Wiggles bandmates. This academic focus provided the foundation for his influential career in educational entertainment.

Notable Relationships A string of long-term commitments has marked Murray Cook’s personal life, notably his enduring marriage to Meg Munro, which began in 1990. Their partnership preceded the formation of The Wiggles, providing a stable foundation amidst his burgeoning career. Cook and Munro share two children, Georgia Munro-Cook, a wheelchair basketball player, and a son, Hamish Munro-Cook. The family resided in Sydney, offering essential support during his extensive global touring.

Career Highlights The Wiggles, co-founded by Murray Cook in 1991, became an international phenomenon in children’s entertainment, selling over seven million CDs and twenty-three million DVDs worldwide. Cook, as the original Red Wiggle, provided guitar, vocals, and songwriting, defining the group’s sound. Beyond his work with The Wiggles, Cook has remained active in music, serving as the lead guitarist for the Sydney-based soul-rock band The Soul Movers. He also made notable appearances on television programs like “Spicks and Specks.” His significant contributions to children’s entertainment and community service were recognized in 2010 when he was appointed a Member of the Order of Australia. He was also inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame in 2011.