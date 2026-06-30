Who Is Phil Anselmo? Philip Hansen Anselmo is an American singer and musician, widely recognized for his intense vocal delivery and commanding stage presence. He has profoundly influenced heavy metal with his powerful voice and uncompromising artistic vision, earning a reputation as one of metal’s most iconic frontmen. His breakout moment arrived when he joined the groove metal band Pantera in 1986, leading them to international stardom with albums like Cowboys from Hell and Vulgar Display of Power. Anselmo’s distinct vocal style helped define a new era of aggressive, southern-tinged metal.

Full Name Philip Hansen Anselmo Gender Male Height 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) Relationship Status Married to Kate Richardson Net Worth $4 million Nationality American Ethnicity Italian American, French American, Danish American Education Grace King High School Father Phil Anselmo

Early Life and Education Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, Philip Anselmo grew up with Italian, French, and Danish roots, surrounded by a family that nurtured his early interests. His father, Phil Anselmo, owned a local restaurant, and young Philip often described himself as a class clown. He attended Grace King High School in Metairie but eventually left to fully dedicate himself to his burgeoning musical career, joining local bands and cultivating his raw vocal talent.

Notable Relationships Philip Anselmo has been married to Kate Richardson since 2004, a relationship that began after his first marriage. Kate Richardson is also the Vice President of Housecore Records, a label Anselmo founded. Previously, Anselmo was married to musician Stephanie Opal Weinstein from 2001 to 2003; they also formed an acoustic duo named Southern Isolation. He is not believed to have any children.

Career Highlights Philip Anselmo’s influential career is deeply rooted in the groove metal genre, most notably as the powerful voice of Pantera. The band’s albums, including Cowboys from Hell and Vulgar Display of Power, achieved widespread critical and commercial success, solidifying their place in metal history. Beyond Pantera, Anselmo launched Housecore Records, his own independent label, which serves as a platform for diverse extreme metal acts. He has also been a driving force behind other prominent projects such as the heavy metal supergroup Down and the hardcore band Superjoint, expanding his creative output.