Phil Anselmo: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Phil Anselmo
June 30, 1968
New Orleans, Louisiana, US
58 Years Old
Cancer
Who Is Phil Anselmo?
Philip Hansen Anselmo is an American singer and musician, widely recognized for his intense vocal delivery and commanding stage presence. He has profoundly influenced heavy metal with his powerful voice and uncompromising artistic vision, earning a reputation as one of metal’s most iconic frontmen.
His breakout moment arrived when he joined the groove metal band Pantera in 1986, leading them to international stardom with albums like Cowboys from Hell and Vulgar Display of Power. Anselmo’s distinct vocal style helped define a new era of aggressive, southern-tinged metal.
|Full Name
|Philip Hansen Anselmo
|Gender
|Male
|Height
|6 feet 1 inch (185 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Married to Kate Richardson
|Net Worth
|$4 million
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Italian American, French American, Danish American
|Education
|Grace King High School
|Father
|Phil Anselmo
Early Life and Education
Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, Philip Anselmo grew up with Italian, French, and Danish roots, surrounded by a family that nurtured his early interests. His father, Phil Anselmo, owned a local restaurant, and young Philip often described himself as a class clown.
He attended Grace King High School in Metairie but eventually left to fully dedicate himself to his burgeoning musical career, joining local bands and cultivating his raw vocal talent.
Notable Relationships
Philip Anselmo has been married to Kate Richardson since 2004, a relationship that began after his first marriage. Kate Richardson is also the Vice President of Housecore Records, a label Anselmo founded.
Previously, Anselmo was married to musician Stephanie Opal Weinstein from 2001 to 2003; they also formed an acoustic duo named Southern Isolation. He is not believed to have any children.
Career Highlights
Philip Anselmo’s influential career is deeply rooted in the groove metal genre, most notably as the powerful voice of Pantera. The band’s albums, including Cowboys from Hell and Vulgar Display of Power, achieved widespread critical and commercial success, solidifying their place in metal history.
Beyond Pantera, Anselmo launched Housecore Records, his own independent label, which serves as a platform for diverse extreme metal acts. He has also been a driving force behind other prominent projects such as the heavy metal supergroup Down and the hardcore band Superjoint, expanding his creative output.
Signature Quote
“Music is there for us to explore. To intentionally limit yourself to one, two, or three genres is limitation at its worst.”
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