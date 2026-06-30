Who Is Lizzy Caplan? Elizabeth Anne Caplan is an American actress known for her versatile performances. Her work often features complex, witty characters in both comedic and dramatic roles. Her first widely noticed work was as Janis Ian in the 2004 film Mean Girls. This role cemented her ability to portray distinctive, memorable characters.

Full Name Elizabeth Anne Caplan Gender Female Height 5 feet 4 inches (163 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $4 million Nationality American Ethnicity Ashkenazi Jewish Education Alexander Hamilton High School Father Richard Caplan Mother Barbara Bragman Siblings Benjamin Caplan, Julie Caplan Kids Alfie Riley

Early Life and Education Lizzy Caplan was born in Los Angeles, California, into a Reform Jewish family, the youngest of three children. Her father, Richard Caplan, was a lawyer, and her mother, Barbara Bragman, was a political aide. She attended Alexander Hamilton High School’s Academy of Music, initially focusing on piano before deciding to pursue drama. She graduated in 2000, opting out of college to focus on acting.

Notable Relationships Currently married to British actor Tom Riley, Elizabeth Anne Caplan previously dated actor Matthew Perry for several years. She and Riley met in 2015 while she was filming in London. The couple married in September 2017 and welcomed a son, Alfie, in 2021. They maintain a private family life away from public scrutiny.

Career Highlights Lizzy Caplan’s career gained significant traction with her portrayal of Virginia E. Johnson in the Showtime drama series Masters of Sex, which ran from 2013 to 2016. Her nuanced performance earned her an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. Earlier, Caplan garnered widespread recognition for her role as Janis Ian in the cult classic teen comedy Mean Girls in 2004. She has since expanded her filmography with diverse roles in movies like Cloverfield and Now You See Me 2. She continued to earn critical acclaim and an Emmy nomination for her role as Libby Epstein in the FX on Hulu miniseries Fleishman Is in Trouble.