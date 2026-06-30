Who Is Katherine Ryan? Katherine Louisa Ryan is a Canadian comedian renowned for her sharp, unapologetic wit and distinctive observational humor. Her style often blends personal anecdotes with biting social commentary, establishing her as a unique voice in stand-up. Her career in the UK soared after appearances on popular panel shows like 8 Out of 10 Cats. This consistent presence solidified her status and built a devoted following for her fearless comedic approach.

Full Name Katherine Louisa Ryan Gender Female Height 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) Relationship Status Civil partnership with Bobby Kootstra Net Worth $6 million Nationality Canadian Ethnicity Irish, English Education Ryerson University Father Finbar Ryan Mother Julie McCarthy Kids Violet Ryan, Fred Kootstra, Fenna Grace Kootstra, Holland Juliette Kootstra

Early Life and Education Born in Sarnia, Ontario, Katherine Louisa Ryan grew up in a family with Irish roots through her father, Finbar Ryan, and Canadian mother, Julie McCarthy. Her parents separated during her teenage years, shaping some of her early perspectives. She chose to study city planning at Ryerson University in Toronto, where she also began honing her comedic craft at open mic nights. Before her comedy career took off, Ryan worked as a corporate trainer for the restaurant chain Hooters.

Notable Relationships Currently in a civil partnership with her high school sweetheart, Bobby Kootstra, Katherine Ryan’s romantic life gained public attention with their rekindled romance and 2019 ceremony. She was previously in a relationship with American comedian Alex Edelman. Ryan is a mother to four children: daughter Violet from a previous relationship, and son Fred, daughter Fenna Grace, and daughter Holland Juliette with Kootstra. The couple co-parents their children and often shares glimpses of their family life.

Career Highlights Katherine Ryan’s stand-up specials, including Katherine Ryan: In Trouble (2017) and Katherine Ryan: Glitter Room (2019), earned her international acclaim on Netflix, solidifying her global reach. She is recognized for her sharp observational comedy and distinctive delivery. Beyond the stand-up stage, Ryan created, wrote, and starred in The Duchess (2020), a Netflix comedy series loosely based on her life as a single mother. Her diverse career also includes numerous appearances on popular British television panel shows.