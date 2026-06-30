Who Is Vincent D’Onofrio? Vincent D’Onofrio is an American actor known for his intense character work and commanding screen presence. His versatility allows him to embody complex figures across various genres. He first gained widespread notice for his transformative portrayal of Private Leonard “Gomer Pyle” Lawrence in Stanley Kubrick’s Full Metal Jacket. This demanding role established him as a formidable talent in Hollywood.

Full Name Vincent Philip D’Onofrio Gender Male Height 6 feet 3 inches (191 cm) Relationship Status Separated Net Worth $14 million Nationality American Ethnicity Italian Education University of Colorado, American Stanislavsky Theater, Actors Studio Father Gennaro Joseph D’Onofrio Mother Phyllis Ann Minicola Siblings Antoinette D’Onofrio, Elizabeth D’Onofrio Kids Leila George D’Onofrio, Elias Gene D’Onofrio, Luka D’Onofrio

Early Life and Education Born in Brooklyn, New York, Vincent D’Onofrio spent his early years in Hawaii and Colorado. His father, Gennaro D’Onofrio, a theater production assistant, fostered an early interest in backstage work. He briefly attended the University of Colorado before moving to New York City to study method acting. His training at the American Stanislavsky Theater and the Actors Studio honed his craft for the stage and screen.

Notable Relationships Vincent D’Onofrio was involved with actress Greta Scacchi in the early 1990s, with whom he shares a daughter, Leila George D’Onofrio. This relationship was widely reported in media at the time. He later married Dutch model Carin van der Donk in March 1997, and they have two sons, Elias Gene D’Onofrio and Luka D’Onofrio. The couple separated in 2023, with D’Onofrio filing for divorce.

Career Highlights Vincent D’Onofrio’s career is marked by iconic performances, notably as Private Pyle in Full Metal Jacket, a role for which he gained seventy pounds. He also delivered a memorable turn as Edgar the Bug in the blockbuster film Men in Black. His television work includes a decade-long portrayal of Detective Robert Goren in the acclaimed Law & Order: Criminal Intent series. More recently, he earned widespread recognition as Wilson Fisk, the Kingpin, in the Marvel series Daredevil and its subsequent appearances.