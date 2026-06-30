Who Is David Alan Grier? David Alan Grier is an American actor and comedian known for his sharp wit and versatile character portrayals across stage and screen. His dynamic performances consistently bring a unique blend of humor and depth to his roles. He first burst into the public eye as a principal cast member on the groundbreaking sketch comedy series In Living Color. His memorable characters became an instant hit with audiences, establishing him as a comedic force.

Full Name David Alan Grier Gender Male Height 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) Relationship Status Divorced Net Worth $4 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education University of Michigan, Yale School of Drama Father William Henry Grier Mother Aretas Ruth Grier Kids Luisa Danbi Grier-Kim

Early Life and Education A supportive family environment shaped David Alan Grier’s early years in Detroit, Michigan, where his father, William Henry Grier, was a psychiatrist and author, and his mother, Aretas Ruth, worked as a school teacher.

He pursued higher education at the University of Michigan, earning a B.A., then honed his craft at the prestigious Yale School of Drama with an M.F.A.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked David Alan Grier’s personal life, including his first marriage to Maritza Rivera, which ended in 1997. He later married Christine Y. Kim, though that union concluded in divorce in 2009. Grier shares one daughter, Luisa Danbi Grier-Kim, with Christine Y. Kim, with whom he co-parents. He has not publicly confirmed another relationship since his last divorce.