Who Is Fantasia Barrino? Fantasia Monique Barrino is an American singer and actress, recognized for her powerful, gospel-infused vocal style. Her compelling performances resonate with audiences worldwide. She first captivated the public eye in 2004 as the winner of American Idol Season Three, where her rendition of “Summertime” earned widespread acclaim and established her as a breakout talent.

Full Name Fantasia Monique Barrino Gender Female Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $5 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Andrews High School, Central State University Father Joseph Barrino Mother Diane Barrino Siblings Ricco Barrino Kids Zion Quari Barrino, Dallas Xavier Barrino, Keziah London Taylor

Early Life and Education A singing family rooted in High Point, North Carolina, shaped Fantasia Barrino’s early years, with her parents Joseph and Diane Barrino fostering her vocal talent from the age of five as she performed in their gospel group. She attended Andrews High School but later earned her GED in 2010; Barrino more recently enrolled at Central State University to pursue a business degree.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Fantasia Barrino’s journey, culminating in her marriage to Kendall Taylor in 2015. Barrino shares a daughter, Zion Quari Barrino, with Brandel Shouse; a son, Dallas Xavier Barrino, with Antwaun Cook; and a daughter, Keziah London Taylor, with husband Kendall Taylor.

Career Highlights Fantasia Barrino’s breakthrough came with her victory on American Idol Season Three, leading to her debut single “I Believe” topping the Billboard Hot 100 and her album Free Yourself achieving platinum certification. She later made a significant impact on Broadway, earning a Theatre World Award for her role as Celie in The Color Purple, a role she reprised in the critically acclaimed 2023 film adaptation. Barrino received a Grammy Award for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance for her song “Bittersweet” and garnered Golden Globe and BAFTA nominations for her powerful portrayal in The Color Purple film.