Who Is Monica Potter? Monica Potter is an American actress recognized for her heartfelt and authentic performances across film and television. Her adaptable style allows her to portray complex characters with genuine emotional depth. Her breakout role came in the 1997 action film Con Air, quickly followed by her memorable performance opposite Robin Williams in Patch Adams, solidifying her presence in Hollywood.

Full Name Monica Gregg Potter Gender Female Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $3 million Nationality American Ethnicity White, Irish American Education Villa Angela Academy, Euclid High School Father Paul Brokaw Mother Nancy Brokaw Siblings Kerry Brokaw, Jessica Brokaw, Brigette Brokaw Kids Daniel Potter, Liam Potter, Molly Brigid Allison

Early Life and Education Raised in Cleveland, Ohio, Monica Potter grew up with her three sisters in a Catholic household; her father, Paul Brokaw, was an inventor, and her mother, Nancy, worked as a hospital secretary. She also spent part of her early years in Arab, Alabama. Potter attended Villa Angela Academy and later graduated from Euclid High School, where her early interest in acting led her to the Cleveland Play House during elementary school, fostering a childhood dream of performing.

Notable Relationships Monica Potter has experienced a string of significant relationships, first marrying Tom Potter in 1990, a union that ended in divorce in 1998. She later married orthopedic surgeon Daniel Christopher Allison in 2005. Potter shares two sons, Daniel and Liam, with her first husband. With Allison, she has a daughter named Molly Brigid, though their marriage concluded in divorce in February 2018.

Career Highlights Monica Potter cemented her film presence with key roles in the 1997 action thriller Con Air and the 1998 dramedy Patch Adams, showcasing her versatility early in her career. She later appeared in the horror film Saw and the 2009 remake of The Last House on the Left. Beyond film, Potter garnered significant acclaim for her Golden Globe-nominated role as Kristina Braverman in the NBC drama Parenthood, running from 2010 to 2015. She also launched Monica Potter Home, an upscale home goods business. To date, Potter won a Critics’ Choice Television Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for Parenthood in 2013 and received a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for her ensemble work on Boston Legal.