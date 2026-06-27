Happy birthday to Tobey Maguire , Khloé Kardashian , and J. J. Abrams ! June 27 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Actor Tobey Maguire, 51 An acclaimed American actor and film producer, Tobey Maguire rose to prominence for his definitive portrayal of Peter Parker in the Spider-Man trilogy. He is also recognized for dramatic roles in films like The Great Gatsby and his work as a producer through Material Pictures.



Little-known fact: Before pursuing acting, Tobey Maguire initially wanted to become a chef but accepted his mother's offer of $100 to take a drama class instead.

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#2 Model and Businesswoman Khloé Kardashian, 42 Known for her candid personality and business acumen, American media personality Khloé Kardashian has built a diverse empire in television and fashion. She rose to fame starring in Keeping Up with the Kardashians and co-founded the successful inclusive clothing brand Good American. Kardashian also hosts her own podcast, Khloé in Wonder Land.



Little-known fact: Before rising to reality television fame, Khloé Kardashian briefly worked as a personal assistant to socialite Nicole Richie in the early 2000s.

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#3 Director and Producer J. J. Abrams, 60 Masterful storytelling and genre-bending vision have made J. J. Abrams a preeminent American film director, producer, and screenwriter. He revitalized the Star Trek and Star Wars franchises, bringing his distinctive style to beloved cinematic universes. Abrams also co-created iconic television series such as Lost and Alias, earning multiple Emmy Awards for his work.



Little-known fact: At age 16, J. J. Abrams wrote the music for Don Dohler's 1982 horror film Nightbeast.

#4 Singer-Songwriter H.e.r., 29 An American singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist, H.E.R. (Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson) emerged in the 2010s with her enigmatic persona and soulful R&B sound. She is celebrated for winning multiple Grammy Awards and an Academy Award for her impactful music. Beyond her chart-topping albums, she has expanded her artistry into acting, showcasing her versatile talent.



Little-known fact: H.E.R. initially maintained anonymity early in her career, hoping listeners would focus solely on her music rather than her identity.

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#5 Fashion Designer Vera Wang, 77 An American fashion designer renowned for her elegant bridal wear, Vera Wang transformed the wedding industry with her sophisticated and modern designs. She is celebrated for her haute couture collections and for expanding her brand into a global lifestyle empire, including fragrances and accessories. Wang also made a name for herself designing figure skating costumes for elite athletes.



Little-known fact: Before becoming a fashion icon, Vera Wang was a competitive figure skater, competing in the 1968 U.S. Figure Skating Championships.

#6 Actor Ed Westwick, 39 A captivating British actor and musician, Ed Westwick rose to prominence for his compelling portrayal of Chuck Bass in the acclaimed series Gossip Girl. He has also appeared in films like Children of Men and Romeo & Juliet, further showcasing his versatility. Beyond acting, Westwick is the lead singer of the band For You.



Little-known fact: Before pursuing acting, Edward Jack Peter Westwick once dreamed of becoming a landscape gardener.

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#7 Actor Sam Claflin, 40 The dynamic British actor Sam Claflin rose to global fame as Finnick Odair in The Hunger Games films. He has anchored romantic dramas and earned a Golden Globe nomination for his work in the series Daisy Jones & the Six.



Little-known fact: Sam Claflin initially aspired to be a professional football player before an ankle injury steered him toward acting.

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#8 Drag Queen and Comedian Bianca Del Rio, 51 A celebrated American drag queen and comedian, Bianca Del Rio captivated audiences with her quick wit and insult comedy. She rose to global fame after winning RuPaul's Drag Race Season 6 and continues to headline sold-out international comedy tours.



Little-known fact: Roy Haylock won a Big Easy Entertainment Award for Best Costume Design at just 17 years old.

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#9 Actor Matthew Lewis, 37 English actor Matthew Lewis is widely celebrated for his compelling portrayals of characters who evolve and overcome adversity. He gained international fame as Neville Longbottom in the Harry Potter film series and has since taken on diverse roles in films like Me Before You and the series All Creatures Great and Small. Lewis also co-hosts a football podcast, showcasing his broad interests.



Little-known fact: For his iconic role as Neville Longbottom, Matthew Lewis wore a fat suit, false teeth, and ear prosthetics in the earlier Harry Potter films.

#10 Actor Chandler Riggs, 27 Rising from Atlanta's vibrant acting scene, American actor and musician Chandler Riggs captivated audiences globally with his intense performances. His iconic role as Carl Grimes on AMC's The Walking Dead spanned eight seasons, earning him multiple Saturn Awards for his compelling portrayal.



Beyond acting, he ventured into electronic music under the stage name Eclipse.



Little-known fact: Before his acting career took off, Chandler Riggs trained in tap dancing for several years.

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