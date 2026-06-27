Who Is Tobey Maguire? Tobias Vincent Maguire is an American actor and film producer known for his nuanced portrayals of complex characters. His distinctive ability to convey youthful sensitivity has made him a compelling presence onscreen. He gained widespread recognition as Peter Parker in the 2002 film Spider-Man, which quickly became a global box office phenomenon. This breakout role solidified his standing as a major Hollywood lead.

Full Name Tobias Vincent Maguire Gender Male Height 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $75 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education GED Father Vincent Maguire Mother Wendy Brown Siblings Vincent Maguire Jr., Timothy Maguire, Jopaul Van Epp, Weston Epp Kids Ruby Sweetheart Maguire, Otis Tobias Maguire

Early Life and Education Growing up amidst frequent moves between relatives, Tobias Vincent Maguire often found his childhood challenging. His mother, Wendy Brown, recognizing his early interest, offered him $100 to take a drama class instead of home economics. This pivotal choice led him to acting, and he later left high school in ninth grade to pursue his career, eventually earning his GED by 2000.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances marked Tobey Maguire’s earlier years, before he met jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer in 2003. Their relationship developed on the set of Seabiscuit, leading to an engagement in 2006. Maguire married Meyer in 2007, and they share two children, Ruby Sweetheart Maguire and Otis Tobias Maguire. The couple announced their separation in 2016 and finalized their divorce in 2020.

Career Highlights Tobey Maguire anchored the original Spider-Man trilogy, portraying Peter Parker across three massively successful films that collectively grossed over $2.5 billion worldwide. His return in Spider-Man: No Way Home captivated a new generation of fans. Beyond acting, Maguire established his production company, Material Pictures, in 2012. He has since produced acclaimed films like Pawn Sacrifice and Babylon, showcasing his expanding influence behind the camera. Maguire also received a Golden Globe Award nomination for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama for his powerful performance in the war film Brothers. He earned a Saturn Award for Best Actor for Spider-Man 2.