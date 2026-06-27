Who Is Vera Wang? Vera Ellen Wang is an American fashion designer and entrepreneur, globally recognized for her transformative impact on bridal wear. Her elegant and sophisticated gowns have redefined wedding fashion for modern brides. Wang’s breakout moment arrived in 1990 when she launched her own bridal gown boutique in New York City, quickly captivating celebrities and high society after designing her own wedding dress. This venture solidified her status as a visionary in the fashion industry.

Full Name Vera Ellen Wang Gender Female Relationship Status Divorced Net Worth $350 million Nationality American Ethnicity Chinese Education Sarah Lawrence College, Chapin School, Friends Seminary, University of Paris Father Cheng Ching Wang Mother Florence Wu Siblings Kenneth Wang Kids Cecilia Becker, Josephine Becker

Early Life and Education Born and raised in New York City, Vera Wang enjoyed a privileged childhood with her Chinese immigrant parents, Cheng Ching Wang and Florence Wu, who valued both cultural refinement and professional ambition. Her father was a successful businessman, and her mother worked as a UN translator. Wang attended the elite Chapin School and Friends Seminary, later earning a degree in art history from Sarah Lawrence College. She also pursued figure skating from age eight, competing nationally before transitioning into the fashion world.

Notable Relationships A significant chapter in Vera Wang’s life was her marriage to investor Arthur P. Becker, whom she wed in June 1989. Their high-profile union spanned over two decades before their separation in 2012. Wang and Becker adopted two daughters, Cecilia and Josephine, in 1990 and 1993, respectively, with whom she shares a close bond. She has not publicly confirmed another partner since her divorce.

Career Highlights Vera Wang revolutionized bridal fashion by launching her eponymous bridal gown boutique in New York City in 1990, establishing a global empire. Her designs, known for elegant draping and sophisticated silhouettes, have been worn by countless celebrities and have expanded into ready-to-wear, accessories, and homeware. Beyond her core bridal collections, Wang expanded her brand to include fragrances, eyewear, and a popular diffusion line, Simply Vera, with Kohl’s. She also returned to her roots by designing costumes for Olympic figure skaters like Nancy Kerrigan. Her profound influence in fashion has earned her numerous accolades, including the Council of Fashion Designers of America Womenswear Designer of the Year in 2005 and the CFDA Lifetime Achievement Award in 2013.