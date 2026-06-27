Who Is Bianca Del Rio? Known for her quick wit and unapologetic humor, Bianca Del Rio is an American drag queen and comedian. She fearlessly delivers insult comedy that defines her stage persona, earning her the moniker “Queen of Mean.” Del Rio rose to widespread fame after winning RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 6 in 2014. Her consistent comedic talent and sharp commentary made her one of the show’s most dominant winners; fans often cite her iconic “Not today, Satan” catchphrase.

Full Name Bianca Del Rio Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $4 million Nationality American Ethnicity Cuban-Honduran American Education West Jefferson High School, University of New Orleans Father Mr. Haylock Mother Mrs. Haylock

Early Life and Education Growing up in Gretna, Louisiana, Roy Haylock was one of five children in a Cuban and Honduran American family. His Catholic upbringing provided unique cultural influences that he later channeled into his performances. Haylock attended West Jefferson High School, where he began acting and designing costumes for plays. He further studied theater at the University of New Orleans, honing skills essential for his future stage career.

Notable Relationships Bianca Del Rio is openly gay and has largely kept her personal relationships private. She has not publicly confirmed any long-term partners or significant romances over the years. Del Rio maintains a single relationship status and has no children. Her focus remains on her prolific career and extensive touring schedule.

Career Highlights The comedy queen’s career soared after winning RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 6, captivating millions with her sharp wit and polished performances. Del Rio secured three challenge wins, famously never landing in the bottom two throughout the entire competition. Del Rio has expanded her brand beyond television with highly successful worldwide comedy tours, notably headlining Wembley Arena and Carnegie Hall. She also starred in the Hurricane Bianca film series and published a best-selling satirical book. Before her Drag Race fame, Del Rio earned multiple Big Easy Entertainment Awards for her costume design work. Her multifaceted career, encompassing comedy, acting, and design, cements her as a global drag icon.