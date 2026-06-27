Who Is Sam Claflin? Samuel George Claflin is a versatile British actor known for commanding diverse roles across film and television. His performances consistently deliver emotional depth and captivating screen presence. He first gained notice as Finnick Odair in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, a role that brought him global recognition and a devoted fan base. This breakthrough propelled him into leading man status.

Full Name Samuel George Claflin Gender Male Height 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) Relationship Status Divorced Nationality British Education London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art Father Mark Claflin Mother Sue Claflin Siblings Benjamin Claflin, Daniel Claflin, Joseph Claflin Kids Pip Claflin, Margot Claflin

Early Life and Education Born in Ipswich, Suffolk, Samuel George Claflin grew up in Norwich, Norfolk, with his parents Mark and Sue, alongside three brothers. His early passion centered on football. An ankle injury halted his football dreams, redirecting him towards acting after encouragement from a high school teacher. Claflin subsequently trained at the esteemed London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art.

Notable Relationships Sam Claflin dated actress Laura Haddock starting in 2011, marrying her in July 2013 after a period of courtship. They met during an audition for My Week with Marilyn. Claflin shares a son, Pip, and a daughter, Margot, with Haddock, with whom he announced his legal separation in August 2019. He has not publicly confirmed any new relationships since.

Career Highlights Sam Claflin’s career boasts major roles in popular franchises and critically acclaimed dramas. He gained widespread recognition as Finnick Odair in The Hunger Games film series, appearing in three installments that collectively grossed billions worldwide. He also anchored the romantic drama Me Before You and portrayed the menacing Oswald Mosley in the BBC series Peaky Blinders. More recently, Claflin earned a Golden Globe nomination for his singing role as Billy Dunne in the Amazon Prime Video series Daisy Jones & the Six.