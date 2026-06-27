Sam Claflin smiles, wearing a maroon suit and white shirt, showcasing his career highlights and bio.

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Sam Claflin

Born

June 27, 1986

Died
Birthplace

Ipswich, Suffolk, England

Age

40 Years Old

Horoscope

Cancer

Who Is Sam Claflin?

Samuel George Claflin is a versatile British actor known for commanding diverse roles across film and television. His performances consistently deliver emotional depth and captivating screen presence.

He first gained notice as Finnick Odair in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, a role that brought him global recognition and a devoted fan base. This breakthrough propelled him into leading man status.

Full NameSamuel George Claflin
GenderMale
Height5 feet 11 inches (180 cm)
Relationship StatusDivorced
NationalityBritish
EducationLondon Academy of Music and Dramatic Art
FatherMark Claflin
MotherSue Claflin
SiblingsBenjamin Claflin, Daniel Claflin, Joseph Claflin
KidsPip Claflin, Margot Claflin

Early Life and Education

Born in Ipswich, Suffolk, Samuel George Claflin grew up in Norwich, Norfolk, with his parents Mark and Sue, alongside three brothers. His early passion centered on football.

An ankle injury halted his football dreams, redirecting him towards acting after encouragement from a high school teacher. Claflin subsequently trained at the esteemed London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art.

Notable Relationships

Sam Claflin dated actress Laura Haddock starting in 2011, marrying her in July 2013 after a period of courtship. They met during an audition for My Week with Marilyn.

Claflin shares a son, Pip, and a daughter, Margot, with Haddock, with whom he announced his legal separation in August 2019. He has not publicly confirmed any new relationships since.

Career Highlights

Sam Claflin’s career boasts major roles in popular franchises and critically acclaimed dramas. He gained widespread recognition as Finnick Odair in The Hunger Games film series, appearing in three installments that collectively grossed billions worldwide.

He also anchored the romantic drama Me Before You and portrayed the menacing Oswald Mosley in the BBC series Peaky Blinders. More recently, Claflin earned a Golden Globe nomination for his singing role as Billy Dunne in the Amazon Prime Video series Daisy Jones & the Six.

Signature Quote

“I have to prove myself in a lot of ways – as an actor, as a person, as someone who can handle pressure.”

See Also


Recent Celebrity Birthdays


For more daily birthday lists, explore our Celebrity Birthdays Hub.