Who Is Ed Westwick? Edward Jack Peter Westwick is a British actor and musician recognized for his captivating screen presence and ability to inhabit complex characters. His performances often bring a distinct intensity to roles in both television and film. Westwick’s breakout moment arrived as Chuck Bass in the popular teen drama Gossip Girl, transforming him into an international sensation. The series helped redefine teen television and cemented his status as a fashion icon.

Full Name Edward Jack Peter Westwick Gender Male Relationship Status Married to Amy Jackson Nationality British Ethnicity White Education The Barclay School, North Hertfordshire College, National Youth Theatre Father Peter Westwick Mother Carole Westwick Siblings Guy Westwick, William Westwick Kids Oscar Alexander Westwick

Early Life and Education Born in Hammersmith, London, Edward Jack Peter Westwick was raised in Stevenage, Hertfordshire, as the youngest of three brothers. His mother, Carole, worked as an educational psychologist, and his father, Peter, was a university lecturer. He began music lessons and attended a Saturday morning drama school from the age of six, foreshadowing his future career in performance. Westwick was educated at The Barclay School and North Hertfordshire College, later training at the esteemed National Youth Theatre in London.

Notable Relationships Currently married to actress Amy Jackson, Edward Jack Peter Westwick announced their engagement in January 2024 and tied the knot in August of the same year. Earlier in his career, he had a high-profile on-again-off-again relationship with his Gossip Girl co-star Jessica Szohr from 2008 to 2010. Westwick also dated model Jessica Serfaty from 2017 to 2018 and Tamara Francesconi from 2019 to 2021. He and Jackson welcomed their son, Oscar Alexander Westwick, in March 2025.

Career Highlights Edward Jack Peter Westwick gained international recognition for his iconic portrayal of Chuck Bass in The CW’s hit teen drama Gossip Girl. His role earned him multiple Teen Choice Awards for Best TV Villain, cementing his status as a memorable figure in television. Beyond acting, Westwick also pursued a music career as the lead vocalist for the British punk band The Filthy Youth, which formed in 2006. More recently, he became the vocalist for the band For You, releasing their first single in 2023.