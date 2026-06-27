Who Is H.E.R.? Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson is an American R&B singer and multi-instrumentalist, recognized for her soulful voice and intimate ballads. Her music combines introspective lyrics with contemporary R&B, garnering widespread critical acclaim. She first captivated audiences following the release of her debut EP, H.E.R. Vol. 1, in 2016. This breakthrough project quickly gained traction, praised for its honest lyrics and unique sound, establishing her as a formidable new voice in music.

Full Name Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson Gender Female Height 5 feet 5 inches (165.1 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $8 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American and Filipino Father Kenny Wilson Mother Agnes Wilson

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Vallejo, California, Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson grew up surrounded by music. Her father, Kenny Wilson, was a musician in a cover band, often practicing in the family’s living room. Her mother, Agnes Wilson, also had an extended family of musicians who frequently performed at karaoke events, influencing Wilson’s earliest musical interests. She began performing at a young age, appearing on television shows like The Today Show by age ten. She signed a record deal with RCA Records when she was fourteen, laying the groundwork for her professional career.

Notable Relationships H.E.R. has largely maintained privacy regarding her romantic relationships throughout her career. She has not publicly confirmed any long-term partners, preferring to keep her personal life separate from her public persona. Wilson has no children, and her focus remains primarily on her music and artistic endeavors, as she continues to build her career in the entertainment industry.

Career Highlights H.E.R. has collected numerous accolades, including five Grammy Awards for her impactful R&B albums and singles. Her self-titled compilation album, H.E.R., earned two Grammys, including Best R&B Album. Beyond music, she won an Academy Award for Best Original Song for “Fight for You” from the film Judas and the Black Messiah. She has also expanded into acting, making her big-screen debut in The Color Purple and starring as Belle in ABC’s Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration.