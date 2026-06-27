A close-up of actor Chandler Riggs smiling, showcasing his career highlights and bio at a fan event.

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Chandler Riggs

Born

June 27, 1999

Died
Birthplace

Atlanta, Georgia, US

Age

27 Years Old

Horoscope

Cancer

Who Is Chandler Riggs?

Chandler Carlton Riggs is an American actor and musician, recognized for his transformative work in dramatic roles. His early start in the entertainment industry quickly established him as a talent to watch, captivating audiences with authentic performances.

He rose to prominence as Carl Grimes on AMC’s The Walking Dead, a role he held for eight seasons. The series drew massive viewership, solidifying his status as a widely recognizable young star.

Full NameChandler Carlton Riggs
GenderMale
Height5 feet 7 inches (170 cm)
Relationship StatusIn A Relationship With Haleigh Hekking
Net Worth$8 million
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityWhite
EducationEtowah High School
FatherWilliam Riggs
MotherGina Ann Carlton Riggs
SiblingsGrayson Riggs

Early Life and Education

Born in Atlanta, Georgia, Chandler Riggs grew up with his parents, Gina Ann Carlton and William Riggs, and a younger brother, Grayson. His father was a member of the band Jillhammer, hinting at an early creative environment.

Riggs began acting at age four, taking part in local stage productions like The Wizard of Oz. He attended Etowah High School, also being home-schooled, and pursued tap dancing for several years, which further shaped his performance background.

Notable Relationships

Currently in a relationship with Haleigh Hekking since 2018, Chandler Riggs was previously linked to Brianna Maphis and Hana Hayes. His romances have often drawn media attention due to his public profile.

Chandler Riggs has no publicly known children. He remains in a confirmed relationship with Haleigh Hekking, frequently sharing glimpses of their life together on social media platforms.

Career Highlights

Chandler Riggs’ breakthrough role as Carl Grimes on AMC’s The Walking Dead propelled him to global fame, spanning eight seasons. His compelling portrayal contributed to the series becoming a top-rated cable show, earning widespread critical acclaim.

Beyond acting, Riggs expanded into music, releasing electronic tracks under his stage name Eclipse starting in 2017. He also secured three Saturn Awards for Best Performance by a Younger Actor for his work on the hit zombie drama.

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