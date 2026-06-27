Who Is Chandler Riggs? Chandler Carlton Riggs is an American actor and musician, recognized for his transformative work in dramatic roles. His early start in the entertainment industry quickly established him as a talent to watch, captivating audiences with authentic performances. He rose to prominence as Carl Grimes on AMC’s The Walking Dead, a role he held for eight seasons. The series drew massive viewership, solidifying his status as a widely recognizable young star.

Full Name Chandler Carlton Riggs Gender Male Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Relationship Status In A Relationship With Haleigh Hekking Net Worth $8 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Etowah High School Father William Riggs Mother Gina Ann Carlton Riggs Siblings Grayson Riggs

Early Life and Education Born in Atlanta, Georgia, Chandler Riggs grew up with his parents, Gina Ann Carlton and William Riggs, and a younger brother, Grayson. His father was a member of the band Jillhammer, hinting at an early creative environment. Riggs began acting at age four, taking part in local stage productions like The Wizard of Oz. He attended Etowah High School, also being home-schooled, and pursued tap dancing for several years, which further shaped his performance background.

Notable Relationships Currently in a relationship with Haleigh Hekking since 2018, Chandler Riggs was previously linked to Brianna Maphis and Hana Hayes. His romances have often drawn media attention due to his public profile. Chandler Riggs has no publicly known children. He remains in a confirmed relationship with Haleigh Hekking, frequently sharing glimpses of their life together on social media platforms.