Happy birthday to Lana Del Rey , Chris Pratt , and Brandon Flowers ! June 21 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Singer-Songwriter Lana Del Rey, 41 Renowned for her melancholic exploration of glamor and romance, American singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey has shaped a distinctive sound in contemporary music. Her debut single “Video Games” became a viral sensation, leading to a string of critically acclaimed albums like Born to Die. Del Rey continues to captivate audiences with her cinematic artistry and evocative storytelling.



Little-known fact: Before adopting her iconic stage name, Lana Del Rey released music under various aliases, including Lizzy Grant and May Jailer.

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#2 Actor Chris Pratt, 47 An American actor known for his amiable charm, Chris Pratt rose to prominence with his lovable role in Parks and Recreation. Pratt later became a global superstar as Star-Lord in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Owen Grady in the Jurassic World franchise. He has expanded into production and voice acting.



Little-known fact: Before his acting career, Christopher Michael Pratt worked several odd jobs, including as a daytime stripper and living in a van in Maui.

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#3 Singer-Songwriter Brandon Flowers, 45 Known for his charismatic stage presence, American singer Brandon Flowers co-founded the globally successful rock band The Killers. The Brandon Flowers’ debut album, Hot Fuss, brought international acclaim and he later released chart-topping solo projects.



Little-known fact: Before The Killers formed, Brandon Flowers worked as a bellhop in various Las Vegas hotels.

#4 Drummer and Songwriter Joey Kramer, 76 Known for his powerful drumming and energetic stage presence, American musician Joey Kramer is best recognized as the long-standing drummer and a founding member of the iconic hard rock band Aerosmith. Credited with naming the group, Kramer’s distinctive rhythm has been central to Aerosmith’s sound since their inception, contributing to their vast catalog of hits and global tours. He also ventured into entrepreneurship with his Rockin' & Roastin' Coffee brand.



Little-known fact: Before Aerosmith, Joey Kramer briefly played in a New Jersey garage band called The Institution in the early 1970s.

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#5 Actress and Singer-Songwriter Juliette Lewis, 53 An American actress and musician, Juliette Lewis rose to prominence with her Academy Award-nominated role in Martin Scorsese's Cape Fear. She is celebrated for her intense portrayals in films such as Natural Born Killers and her dynamic career as a rock singer. Lewis continues to captivate audiences across film, television, and music.



Little-known fact: Her father famously had her mugshot from an underage arrest blown up and displayed it in her living room.

#6 Director and Screenwriter Lana Wachowski, 61 Leading the charge in visionary filmmaking, American director, writer, and producer Lana Wachowski revolutionized cinematic storytelling with The Matrix. She is celebrated for pushing creative boundaries and advocating for LGBTQ+ representation. Her innovative work extends to the Netflix series Sense8.



Little-known fact: She and her sister Lilly once ran a house painting and construction business in Chicago before their film careers took off.

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#7 Comedian and Actor Jim Breuer, 59 Known for his energetic stage presence, American comedian and actor Jim Breuer rose to fame as a cast member on Saturday Night Live. He is best known for his iconic “Goat Boy” character and his co-starring role in the film Half Baked.



Little-known fact: Jim Breuer weighed 82 pounds when he was in kindergarten.

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#8 Activist Edward Snowden, 43 An American computer security consultant, Edward Snowden rose to global prominence in 2013 for revealing classified US government surveillance programs. His disclosures sparked a worldwide debate on digital privacy and national security. He later became a naturalized Russian citizen.



Little-known fact: He originally enlisted in the US Army Special Forces but was discharged due to a leg injury.

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#9 Singer-Songwriter Rebecca Black, 29 Emerging from Irvine, California, American singer, songwriter, and YouTuber Rebecca Black gained massive internet fame with her 2011 viral hit “Friday.” She has since built a critically acclaimed career with albums like Let Her Burn and Salvation. Black continues to evolve her sound, embracing hyperpop and electronic music.



Little-known fact: Rebecca Black's parents, John Jeffery Black and Georgina Marquez Kelly, are both veterinarians.

#10 Model and TV Journalist Gretchen Carlson, 60 An accomplished American broadcast journalist and former Miss America, Gretchen Carlson first captivated audiences with her classical violin talent before moving into national news. She became a prominent voice on CBS and Fox News, later initiating a landmark sexual harassment lawsuit that propelled the #MeToo movement and inspired legislative change. Carlson also chaired the Miss America Organization.



Little-known fact: One of Gretchen Carlson's childhood babysitters was Michele Bachmann, who later became a Republican congresswoman.

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