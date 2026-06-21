Who Is Lana Del Rey? Lana Del Rey is an American singer-songwriter, known for her melancholic exploration of glamor and Americana. Her music often features cinematic quality and nostalgic themes. Del Rey’s artistry brings a distinctive atmospheric sound to pop culture. Her breakout moment came in 2011 with the viral success of her self-made music video for the single “Video Games.” This led to major recording contracts and established her unique aesthetic, rapidly garnering widespread critical and commercial attention.

Full Name Lana Del Rey Gender Female Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Relationship Status Married Jeremy Dufrene Net Worth $30 million Nationality American Ethnicity English, Scottish, Irish Education Kent School, Fordham University Father Robert Grant Jr. Mother Patricia Hill Siblings Caroline Grant, Charlie Grant

Early Life and Education Born Elizabeth Woolridge Grant in Manhattan, New York, Lana Del Rey grew up in Lake Placid with her parents, Robert and Patricia Grant. She developed an early passion for music, cultivating her love for singing and songwriting from a young age. As a teenager, she attended Kent School in Connecticut due to heavy drinking, later studying philosophy at Fordham University. Her uncle taught her to play guitar, which solidified her musical path.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Lana Del Rey’s life, with her marrying Jeremy Dufrene in a private ceremony in Louisiana in 2024. Prior relationships include Scottish singer-songwriter Barrie-James O’Neill and musician Clayton Johnson. Del Rey has no children. Her marriage to Dufrene marks her current relationship status, following a brief engagement to Evan Winiker.

Career Highlights Lana Del Rey’s career soared with the 2011 viral sensation “Video Games,” followed by her major-label debut album, Born to Die. This album achieved global success, topping charts and setting records for its longevity on the US Billboard 200. She continued to release critically acclaimed albums like Norman Fucking Rockwell! and Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. Del Rey also expanded her artistic endeavors, including creating the short film Tropico. To date, Del Rey has earned 11 Grammy Award nominations, an MTV Video Music Award, and multiple Brit Awards, cementing her as an influential figure in modern music.