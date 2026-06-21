Who Is Juliette Lewis? Juliette Lake Lewis is an American actress and singer, celebrated for her visceral and unconventional portrayals. Her commanding presence often anchors complex, dark narratives. She first gained widespread notice with her intense performance in Martin Scorsese’s 1991 thriller Cape Fear, earning an Academy Award nomination. Lewis became known for selecting challenging, memorable roles.

Full Name Juliette Lake Lewis Gender Female Height 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) Relationship Status Divorced Net Worth $12 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Father Geoffrey Lewis Mother Glenis Batley Siblings Lightfield Lewis, Brandy Lewis, Matthew Lewis, Dierdre Lewis, Miles Lewis, Emily Colombier, Hannah Lewis, Peter Lewis

Early Life and Education Born to actor Geoffrey Lewis and graphic designer Glenis Batley in Los Angeles, Juliette Lewis grew up between her divorced parents’ homes, fostering early artistic interests. She pursued acting from a young age, legally emancipating herself at 14 to bypass child labor laws and accelerate her career. Lewis left high school at 15 to focus fully on her craft.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Juliette Lewis’s public life, including a notable four-year relationship with actor Brad Pitt in the early 1990s. She married professional skateboarder Steve Berra in September 1999; their divorce in April 2003 was amicable. Lewis has no children and has not publicly confirmed another long-term partner since.

Career Highlights Juliette Lewis achieved critical acclaim with her breakthrough performance in Martin Scorsese’s Cape Fear, earning an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress. She then garnered the Pasinetti Award for Best Actress at the Venice Film Festival for Natural Born Killers. Beyond acting, Lewis launched a robust music career in 2003 as the frontwoman for the rock band Juliette and the Licks, releasing two studio albums and touring extensively. Since 2009, she has also released solo material.