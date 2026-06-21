Who Is Gretchen Carlson? Gretchen Elizabeth Carlson is an American broadcast journalist, author, and advocate, known for her composed presence and unwavering work for women’s rights. Carlson has carved a notable career in television and as a vocal champion for workplace equality. Her breakout moment arrived in 2016 when she filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against Fox News chairman Roger Ailes, which ultimately paved the way for the global #MeToo movement. This bold action redefined her public persona.

Full Name Gretchen Elizabeth Carlson Gender Female Height 5 feet 3 inches (160 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $18 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Anoka High School, Stanford University, Oxford University Father Lee Roy Carlson Mother Karen Barbara Carlson Siblings Kris Carlson Germain Kids Christian Close, Kaia Close

Early Life and Education Gretchen Elizabeth Carlson was born in Coon Rapids, Minnesota, to Lee Roy and Karen Carlson, the second of four children in a family of Swedish descent with strong Lutheran traditions. She displayed early talent as a violinist, performing with the Minnesota Orchestra at age 13. She was valedictorian of Anoka High School and later attended Stanford University, graduating with honors with a degree in organizational behavior. Carlson also broadened her academic horizons studying at Oxford University.

Notable Relationships Gretchen Carlson has maintained a long-term marriage with sports agent Casey Close, whom she wed on October 4, 1997. Their enduring partnership has been a constant in her public life amidst various career shifts. The couple shares two children, Christian and Kaia Close, and they reside in Greenwich, Connecticut. Carlson often speaks of the importance of family and giving back to the community.

Career Highlights Gretchen Carlson’s career took a significant turn when she was crowned Miss America 1989, a historic win as the first classical violinist to achieve the title. She then transitioned into broadcast journalism, co-hosting CBS’s The Early Show and Fox News’ Fox & Friends. Beyond television, Carlson emerged as a leading advocate for women’s rights, notably filing a sexual harassment lawsuit against Roger Ailes in 2016. Her courageous action helped ignite the #MeToo movement and led to significant legal reforms, including the Ending Forced Arbitration of Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment Act. She has authored two New York Times bestsellers, Getting Real and Be Fierce, and was named one of Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in the World, cementing Carlson’s role as a powerful voice for change.