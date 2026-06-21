Who Is Edward Snowden? Edward Joseph Snowden is an American computer security consultant known for his deep understanding of digital systems. He worked for various US intelligence agencies, developing expertise in cybersecurity. His breakout moment came in 2013 when he revealed classified documents detailing global surveillance programs. This act sparked an international debate about privacy and government power, making him a central figure in digital rights discussions.

Full Name Edward Joseph Snowden Gender Male Relationship Status Married Nationality American, Russian Education Anne Arundel Community College, University Of Liverpool Father Lonnie Snowden Mother Elizabeth Snowden Siblings Jessica Snowden Kids Two sons

Early Life and Education Born in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, Edward Snowden’s family later moved to central Maryland near Fort Meade. His father served in the US Coast Guard, and his mother worked at a US District Court. He attended Anne Arundel Community College and later pursued a master’s degree in computer security online from the University of Liverpool, though he did not complete it. His natural aptitude for computers emerged early.

Notable Relationships Edward Snowden married Lindsay Mills in a Moscow courthouse in 2017. Their relationship gained public attention after Mills joined him in Russia. The couple shares two sons, born in December 2020 and before September 2022, with whom they are raising in Russia.

Career Highlights Edward Snowden’s career breakthrough came in 2013 with his unprecedented leak of classified documents from the National Security Agency. These revelations exposed extensive global surveillance programs, initiating a worldwide debate on digital privacy. He has since become president of the Freedom of the Press Foundation, advocating for journalistic protections against surveillance. Snowden also published his memoir Permanent Record in 2019, detailing his experiences and motivations.