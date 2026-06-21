Who Is Rebecca Black? Rebecca Renee Black is an American singer, songwriter, YouTuber, and DJ known for her genre-bending pop and resilient comeback story. Her artistic journey has seen her navigate early internet fame to establish a credible musical presence. Her music career took off with the 2011 single “Friday,” which achieved massive viral status and sparked widespread media attention. This polarizing track quickly became a global internet phenomenon.

Full Name Rebecca Renee Black Gender Female Height 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) Relationship Status Dating Veronika Wyman Net Worth $2 million Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Education Homeschooled Father John Jeffery Black Mother Georgina Marquez Kelly Siblings Chase Black

Early Life and Education Rebecca Renee Black grew up in Irvine, California, the daughter of veterinarians John Jeffery Black and Georgina Marquez Kelly. Her upbringing included a diverse heritage, with her mother being a Mexican immigrant and her father of English, Italian, and Polish descent. She first attended private school, later moving to a public institution due to bullying. Black then transitioned to homeschooling, which allowed her to focus on music and avoid negative peer interactions.

Notable Relationships Currently dating sound engineer Veronika Wyman since 2020, Rebecca Black has openly embraced her queer identity in recent years. Her journey exploring relationships has been a public aspect of her personal evolution. Black has no children. She maintains privacy around her personal life while sharing aspects of her identity with her fanbase.

Career Highlights Rebecca Renee Black shot to global recognition in 2011 with her debut single “Friday,” which quickly went viral. Despite initial mixed reception, the song debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 and has since become a pop culture touchstone. Black later founded her own independent label, RB Records, to release music on her own terms. She then garnered critical praise for her 2021 EP Rebecca Black Was Here and her 2023 debut studio album Let Her Burn. She further solidified her artistic direction with the 2025 album Salvation, known for its experimental electronic sound. Black also received a Teen Choice Award for Choice Web Star in 2011.