Who Is Joey Kramer? Joseph Michael Kramer is an American drummer known for his powerful, blues-infused rhythm that has anchored one of rock’s most enduring bands. He is a pivotal member of Aerosmith, a group he also notably named. His drumming combines emotional feel with technical precision, making him a cornerstone of their iconic sound. Kramer’s breakout moment arrived when Aerosmith’s debut album launched their career, quickly followed by hit records like Toys in the Attic and Rocks. The band’s raw energy and distinctive sound quickly established them as mainstream rock icons, propelled by Kramer’s dynamic beats.

Full Name Joseph Michael Kramer Gender Male Height 6 feet 0 inches (183 cm) Relationship Status Widowed Net Worth $100 million Nationality American Ethnicity Jewish Education Berklee College of Music, Thornton Donovan School Father Mickey Kramer Mother Doris Kramer Siblings 3 Sisters Kids Jesse Kramer

Early Life and Education Born in The Bronx, New York City, Joey Kramer grew up in a Jewish household, with his father, Mickey Kramer, working as a businessman. He developed an early passion for drumming, teaching himself the instrument and immersing himself in its rhythms from a young age. He briefly attended Thornton Donovan School before moving to Boston to attend Berklee College of Music, though he left before graduating to pursue his burgeoning music career. This informal yet intensive musical education laid the groundwork for his future success with Aerosmith.

Notable Relationships Joey Kramer was married to April Kramer from 1979 until their divorce in 2007. He later married Linda Kramer in October 2009, with whom he shared a deep bond, frequently describing her as the “love of his life.” Linda Kramer passed away in June 2022 at the age of 55. Joey Kramer has a son named Jesse Kramer, who has occasionally filled in for his father on drums during Aerosmith performances.

Career Highlights Aerosmith’s seminal albums, including the self-titled debut in 1973, Toys in the Attic, and Rocks, cemented their status in hard rock, selling over 150 million albums worldwide. Kramer’s drumming provided the essential grooves for hit songs like “Sweet Emotion” and “Walk This Way,” establishing the band as a global force. Beyond his percussive contributions, Kramer launched Rockin’ & Roastin’ Coffee in 2013, an organic coffee brand. He also published his memoir, Hit Hard: A Story of Hitting Rock Bottom at the Top, in 2009, offering an intimate look at his life and career. In recognition of his impactful career, Joey Kramer was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2001 as a member of Aerosmith, an honor reflecting the band’s enduring legacy.