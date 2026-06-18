Happy birthday to Paul McCartney , Blake Shelton , and Richard Madden ! June 18 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 English Singer-Songwriter and Guitarist Paul Mccartney, 84 A globally revered figure in music, English musician Paul McCartney achieved unparalleled fame as a founding member of The Beatles, influencing generations of artists and fans. Beyond groundbreaking albums like Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band, he launched a prolific solo career and fronted Wings, creating an extensive catalog of iconic songs. McCartney also composed classical works and became a prominent vegetarian advocate.



Little-known fact: Paul's first instrument was a trumpet, gifted by his father, before he traded it for an acoustic guitar.

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#2 American Singer-Songwriter and Guitarist Blake Shelton, 50 Renowned for his down-to-earth charm, American country singer and television personality Blake Shelton rose to prominence with his 2001 debut single “Austin.” He is widely celebrated for his extensive catalog of number one hits and his long-running, successful role as a coach on NBC's The Voice.



Little-known fact: Before focusing on music, Blake Shelton learned how to play the guitar at age twelve from his uncle.

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#3 Scottish Actor Richard Madden, 40 Scottish actor Richard Madden, celebrated for his intense and charismatic performances, has captivated audiences across film and television. He achieved global recognition for portraying Robb Stark in Game of Thrones, followed by his acclaimed role as Sergeant David Budd in Bodyguard, for which he won a Golden Globe.



Little-known fact: He initially joined a youth theatre group at age eleven to overcome profound shyness.

#4 Italian Actress, Director, Producer, and Screenwriter Isabella Rossellini, 74 An Italian-American actress and model, Isabella Rossellini gained widespread attention for her magnetic presence in film and fashion. She is celebrated for her defining role in Blue Velvet and her long-standing collaboration with Lancôme.



Little-known fact: She underwent spinal surgery for scoliosis at age 11, spending 18 months in painful recovery with body casts.

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#5 American Rapper Trippie Redd, 27 Blending raw emotion with genre-defying sound, American rapper and singer-songwriter Trippie Redd has become a prominent voice in modern hip-hop. His debut mixtape, A Love Letter to You, launched him into the spotlight, followed by chart-topping albums and collaborations with major artists like Travis Scott. Known for his vibrant red hair, he continually pushes artistic boundaries.



Little-known fact: He originally had the “Love Scars” tattoo on his face before writing the song of the same name.

#6 American Music Executive Scooter Braun, 45 An American record executive and investor, Scott Samuel Braun built a formidable entertainment empire. He is best known for discovering Justin Bieber on YouTube and for founding SB Projects. Braun also helmed HYBE America, further expanding his global industry footprint.



Little-known fact: In high school, Scott Samuel Braun produced an award-winning documentary, “The Hungarian Conflict,” inspired by his grandparents' experience as Holocaust survivors.

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#7 American Musician Josh Dun, 38 Famed for his energetic percussion and magnetic stage presence, American musician Josh Dun drives the acclaimed duo Twenty One Pilots. Dun's powerful drumming anchors chart-topping albums like Blurryface and Trench, earning the band a Grammy Award and a devoted global fanbase. He is married to actress Debby Ryan and welcomed their daughter in late 2025.



Little-known fact: Before dedicating himself to drumming, Joshua William Dun initially took trumpet lessons in school.

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#8 American Youtuber and Composer Kane Parsons, 21 American filmmaker and composer Kane Parsons captivated audiences with his unique take on digital horror. He is widely celebrated for directing the record-breaking Backrooms film and creating its viral web series. Parsons taught himself advanced visual effects, shaping his distinctive cinematic style.



Little-known fact: Parsons was diagnosed with arthritis at age 13, which prompted him to use software for visual effects.

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#9 American Actress Carol Kane, 74 Renowned for her distinctive acting style, American actress Carol Kane gained an Academy Award nomination for her powerful role in the 1975 film Hester Street. She is best known for her two Emmy-winning performance on the series Taxi and her memorable character in The Princess Bride.



Little-known fact: Carol Kane became a member of both the Screen Actors Guild and the Actors' Equity Association at the remarkably young age of 14.

#10 American Animator and Television Producer Alex Hirsch, 41 Crafting imaginative worlds, American animator and writer Alex Hirsch is celebrated for his unique blend of mystery and humor. He gained widespread acclaim as the creator of the Disney Channel series Gravity Falls, also voicing several of its beloved characters. His work extends to New York Times Best-Selling books and film contributions.



Little-known fact: As a junior in high school, he won a bird calling contest and appeared on the Late Show with David Letterman.

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