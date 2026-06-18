Who Is Scooter Braun? Scott Samuel Braun is an American record executive and investor known for his influential work in artist management. His strategic vision consistently shaped the careers of numerous global music stars for over two decades. His breakout moment arrived with the discovery of Justin Bieber on YouTube in 2008, an event that quickly transformed the young singer into an international pop phenomenon and established Braun’s reputation.

Full Name Scott Samuel Braun Gender Male Height 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) Relationship Status Divorced Net Worth $1 billion Nationality American Ethnicity Jewish Education Greenwich High School, Emory University Father Ervin Braun Mother Susan Schlussel Braun Siblings Adam Braun, Liza Braun, Sam Manhanga, Cornelio Guibunda Kids Jagger Joseph Braun, Levi Magnus Braun, Hart Violet Braun

Early Life and Education A Conservative Jewish household in New York City shaped Scott Samuel Braun’s early life, with his parents Ervin and Susan, both dentists, instilling values of perseverance. His paternal grandparents were Holocaust survivors, influencing his philanthropic endeavors. He attended Greenwich High School, where he served as class president, before enrolling at Emory University in Atlanta. Braun left college to pursue music, quickly rising as a party promoter and marketing executive in the hip-hop scene.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Scott Samuel Braun’s personal life, most notably his marriage to Canadian health activist Yael Cohen. They wed in 2014, and their relationship was often in the public eye during his rapid career expansion. Braun shares three children—Jagger Joseph, Levi Magnus, and Hart Violet—with Cohen, with whom he divorced in 2022. He has also been publicly linked to actress Sydney Sweeney in recent years.

Career Highlights Scott Samuel Braun’s impact on popular music often begins with his early work in artist management, notably developing Justin Bieber from a YouTube discovery to a global superstar with multiple chart-topping albums and tours. He also significantly shaped the careers of artists like Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato. Beyond management, Braun launched SB Projects, a multifaceted entertainment and marketing company encompassing Schoolboy Records and other ventures. His holding company, Ithaca Holdings, acquired Big Machine Label Group in 2019, expanding his influence in the music industry. He became CEO of HYBE America in 2021, later moving to a senior advisor and board member role, further cementing his position as a major entertainment industry mogul.