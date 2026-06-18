Who Is Alex Hirsch? Alexander Robert Hirsch is an American animator and writer, renowned for crafting intricate animated worlds. His distinctive storytelling often blends humor with mystery and heart. He gained widespread acclaim as the creator of the Disney Channel series Gravity Falls, which captivated audiences with its layered narrative and memorable characters. The show earned several BAFTA and Annie Awards.

Full Name Alexander Robert Hirsch Gender Male Height 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $2 million Nationality American Education Piedmont High School, California Institute of the Arts Siblings Ariel Hirsch, Lauren Hirsch, Katrina Hirsch, Jessica Hirsch

Early Life and Education Alexander Hirsch grew up in Piedmont, California, alongside his twin sister, Ariel, who later inspired the character Mabel Pines. Their summers spent with a great-aunt in the woods fueled his creative imagination. He honed his talents at Piedmont High School and the prestigious California Institute of the Arts, graduating with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree. Here, he developed short films that caught Disney’s attention.

Notable Relationships Alex Hirsch was in a public relationship with animator Dana Terrace, creator of The Owl House, from 2015 until early 2022. He has no children and has not publicly confirmed another partner since their separation.

Career Highlights Hirsch’s most significant achievement remains the creation of the animated series Gravity Falls, which he also directed, wrote, and voiced characters for. The show garnered multiple BAFTA and Annie Awards for its innovative storytelling. Beyond television, he became a New York Times Best-Selling Author with tie-in books like Gravity Falls: Journal 3 and The Book of Bill. He also contributed story to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.