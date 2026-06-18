Who Is Trippie Redd? Trippie Redd is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter known for his emotive vocals and genre-bending sound. He blends hip-hop, trap, and alternative rock elements into his unique style. His breakout moment came with the 2017 debut mixtape, A Love Letter to You, and its lead single, “Love Scars.” The track quickly earned double platinum certification, establishing his raw, melodic artistry.

Full Name Michael Lamar White IV Gender Male Height 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) Relationship Status Dating Coi Leray Net Worth $30 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American, Native American, Irish Education High School Graduate Father Michael Lamar White III Mother Tonya White Siblings Dirty Redd, Hippie Redd Kids Miyoco White

Early Life and Education Born Michael Lamar White IV, Trippie Redd grew up in Canton, Ohio, largely raised by his mother, Tonya White, while his father was incarcerated. Music was a constant presence in their home, with his mother playing artists like Tupac and Beyoncé. His early interest in music deepened after his older brother, Dirty Redd, passed away in 2014, inspiring him to pursue a musical career seriously. After high school, he moved to Atlanta, Georgia, to focus on his craft.

Notable Relationships Trippie Redd is currently dating rapper Coi Leray, with whom he rekindled his relationship in August 2024 after previously dating in 2019. He was also linked to singer Skye Morales from 2021 to 2023. He and Coi Leray welcomed their daughter, Miyoco White, on June 17, 2025. The couple announced their pregnancy in January 2025, marking a new chapter for the artists.

Career Highlights Trippie Redd’s breakthrough arrived with his 2017 debut mixtape, A Love Letter to You, featuring the hit single “Love Scars.” This track quickly achieved double platinum certification, marking his powerful entry into the music scene. His fourth mixtape, A Love Letter to You 4, topped the Billboard 200 chart upon its release in 2019. Additionally, his 2021 single “Miss the Rage” with Playboi Carti, peaked at number 11 on the Billboard Hot 100.