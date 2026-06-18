Who Is Blake Shelton? Blake Tollison Shelton is an American country singer and television personality, recognized for his down-to-earth demeanor and impactful baritone vocals. His genuine approach to country music has solidified his status as a beloved figure in the industry. He gained widespread attention with his 2001 debut single “Austin,” which quickly climbed to number one on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. This breakout success launched his extensive recording career and foreshadowed his future mainstream appeal.

Full Name Blake Tollison Shelton Gender Male Height 6 feet 4 inches (193 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $100 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Ada High School Father Richard Lee Shelton Mother Dorothy Ann Byrd Siblings Richie Shelton, Endy Shelton

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Ada, Oklahoma, Blake Shelton developed an early love for music, learning guitar from his uncle by age twelve. His parents, Richard and Dorothy, supported his burgeoning talent. Shelton wrote his first song at fifteen and received the Denbo Diamond Award by sixteen for his local performances. After graduating from Ada High School, he moved to Nashville at seventeen to pursue a songwriting career.

Notable Relationships Blake Shelton has experienced a series of high-profile relationships, first marrying Kaynette Gern in 2003, followed by fellow country star Miranda Lambert in 2011. Both marriages ended in divorce, with his union to Lambert concluding in 2015. More recently, he married pop icon Gwen Stefani in 2021, after meeting on the set of The Voice. Shelton is a dedicated stepfather to Stefani’s three children from her previous marriage.

Career Highlights Blake Shelton’s country music career soared with numerous chart-topping hits, securing a record-breaking seventeen consecutive number one singles on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. His albums, including Red River Blue and Based on a True Story…, achieved multi-platinum sales. Beyond music, Shelton became a household name as a coach on NBC’s The Voice, a role he held from 2011 to 2023. His coaching success led to nine wins with his team members, making him the show’s most successful coach. To date, Shelton has collected ten Country Music Association Awards, six Academy of Country Music Awards, and multiple People’s Choice Awards, cementing Shelton as a fixture in modern pop culture.