Who Is Paul McCartney? Paul McCartney is an English musician and songwriter, renowned for his melodic basslines and timeless compositions. His musical genius shaped a generation. He first gained global attention as co-lead vocalist and bassist for The Beatles, whose groundbreaking music redefined pop culture. The band became a worldwide phenomenon.

Full Name Paul McCartney Gender Male Height 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $1.2 billion Nationality English Ethnicity Irish Descent Education Stockton Wood Road Primary School, Joseph Williams Junior School, Liverpool Institute Father James McCartney Mother Mary Patricia Mohin Siblings Peter Michael McCartney, Ruth Kids Heather McCartney, Mary McCartney, Stella McCartney, James McCartney, Beatrice McCartney

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Liverpool, England, Paul McCartney grew up in a household where music was encouraged by his father, a jazz player. His mother, Mary, worked as a nurse. McCartney attended Stockton Wood Road Primary School and the Liverpool Institute. He taught himself piano and guitar, trading a trumpet given by his father for an acoustic guitar, and wrote his first song as a teenager.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Paul McCartney’s life, including marriages to Linda Eastman, Heather Mills, and his current wife, Nancy Shevell. His marriage to Eastman, a photographer, lasted nearly 30 years. McCartney shares four children, Heather, Mary, Stella, and James, with his late first wife Linda. He also has a daughter, Beatrice, with his second wife, Heather Mills, and remains married to Nancy Shevell.

Career Highlights Paul McCartney’s groundbreaking work with The Beatles, including albums like Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band and Abbey Road, solidified his status as a music icon. He boasts a record-breaking 32 US number one singles. Following the Beatles’ disbandment, he formed Wings, achieving immense commercial success with hits like “Band on the Run” and “Mull of Kintyre.” He also embarked on a prolific solo career and composed classical music. McCartney has collected 21 Grammy Awards and is a two-time inductee into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, cementing McCartney as a towering figure in music history.