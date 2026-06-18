Who Is Isabella Rossellini? Isabella Rossellini is an Italian-American actress and model, recognized for her striking beauty and artistic versatility. Her career spans both high fashion and acclaimed cinema, making her an enduring cultural figure. She achieved widespread recognition with her breakthrough role in David Lynch’s 1986 film Blue Velvet. Her portrayal of Dorothy Vallens garnered critical praise and solidified her status as a compelling performer.

Full Name Isabella Fiorella Elettra Giovanna Rossellini Gender Female Relationship Status Single Nationality Italian American Ethnicity White Education New York University, Hunter College Father Roberto Rossellini Mother Ingrid Bergman Siblings Isotta Ingrid Rossellini, Robertino Ingmar Rossellini, Pia Lindström, Renzo Rossellini, Gil Rossellini, Raffaella Rossellini Kids Elettra Rossellini Wiedemann, Roberto

Early Life and Education Born in Rome, Italy, Isabella Rossellini grew up surrounded by cinematic legacy as the daughter of director Roberto Rossellini and actress Ingrid Bergman. Her early years included time spent in Santa Marinella and Paris. She later attended Finch College and pursued higher education at New York University, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree, followed by a Master of Arts degree from Hunter College. Rossellini also worked as a translator and a television reporter for RAI in her early twenties.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Isabella Rossellini’s life, including marriages to director Martin Scorsese and model Jon Wiedemann. She was also notably in a relationship with filmmaker David Lynch for several years. Rossellini has a daughter, Elettra Rossellini Wiedemann, with Jon Wiedemann, and an adopted son named Roberto. She has stated herself as “happily single” in recent years.

Career Highlights Isabella Rossellini’s film career soared with her iconic portrayal of Dorothy Vallens in David Lynch’s 1986 neo-noir mystery thriller Blue Velvet. This role earned her an Independent Spirit Award for Best Female Lead. Beyond cinema, Rossellini maintained a highly successful 14-year tenure as the exclusive spokesmodel for the international cosmetics brand Lancôme. She later developed her own scent, Manifesto, and continued to impact the beauty industry.