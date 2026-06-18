A headshot of Kane Parsons, a young man with curly brown hair, looking at the camera. This photo highlights his career.

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Kane Parsons

Born

June 18, 2005

Died
Birthplace

Petaluma, California, US

Age

21 Years Old

Horoscope

Gemini

Who Is Kane Parsons?

American YouTuber and filmmaker Kane Parsons is known for his atmospheric horror creations. His distinct vision transforms internet lore into unsettling cinematic experiences.

His breakout occurred with The Backrooms web series, which he launched in 2022. The viral found-footage videos garnered millions of views, propelling him into the spotlight for his unique liminal horror style.

Full NameKane Parsons
GenderMale
Net Worth$3.5 million
NationalityAmerican
EducationMarin School of the Arts at Novato High School

Early Life and Education

Growing up in Petaluma, California, Kane Parsons was influenced by his father, a video game developer, and his mother, a therapist, who fostered his early creative interests. He also has a younger brother.

Parsons honed his filmmaking skills at Marin School of the Arts at Novato High School, where he studied film. He began teaching himself Blender software during the COVID-19 pandemic, eventually creating his groundbreaking visual effects.

Notable Relationships

Kane Parsons maintains a private personal life, with no publicly confirmed romantic relationships reported in media outlets.

He has no children, and his focus appears to remain primarily on his burgeoning filmmaking career.

Career Highlights

Kane Parsons achieved global recognition for directing The Backrooms film, which garnered over $262 million worldwide. His debut feature became A24’s highest-grossing film to date and secured his place as the youngest director to helm a number one box office movie.

Prior to his feature film success, Parsons created the viral The Backrooms web series on YouTube, amassing millions of views with his innovative found-footage style. He taught himself 3D software Blender, a critical tool in developing the series’ distinctive unsettling environments.

Signature Quote

“I enjoy bringing up concepts in different ways that aren’t inherently horrific, and cranking things up to ten to make people uncomfortable in ways that feel so unusual they become horrific.”

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