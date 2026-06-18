Kane Parsons: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Kane Parsons
June 18, 2005
Petaluma, California, US
21 Years Old
Gemini
Who Is Kane Parsons?
American YouTuber and filmmaker Kane Parsons is known for his atmospheric horror creations. His distinct vision transforms internet lore into unsettling cinematic experiences.
His breakout occurred with The Backrooms web series, which he launched in 2022. The viral found-footage videos garnered millions of views, propelling him into the spotlight for his unique liminal horror style.
|Full Name
|Kane Parsons
|Gender
|Male
|Net Worth
|$3.5 million
|Nationality
|American
|Education
|Marin School of the Arts at Novato High School
Early Life and Education
Growing up in Petaluma, California, Kane Parsons was influenced by his father, a video game developer, and his mother, a therapist, who fostered his early creative interests. He also has a younger brother.
Parsons honed his filmmaking skills at Marin School of the Arts at Novato High School, where he studied film. He began teaching himself Blender software during the COVID-19 pandemic, eventually creating his groundbreaking visual effects.
Notable Relationships
Kane Parsons maintains a private personal life, with no publicly confirmed romantic relationships reported in media outlets.
He has no children, and his focus appears to remain primarily on his burgeoning filmmaking career.
Career Highlights
Kane Parsons achieved global recognition for directing The Backrooms film, which garnered over $262 million worldwide. His debut feature became A24’s highest-grossing film to date and secured his place as the youngest director to helm a number one box office movie.
Prior to his feature film success, Parsons created the viral The Backrooms web series on YouTube, amassing millions of views with his innovative found-footage style. He taught himself 3D software Blender, a critical tool in developing the series’ distinctive unsettling environments.
Signature Quote
“I enjoy bringing up concepts in different ways that aren’t inherently horrific, and cranking things up to ten to make people uncomfortable in ways that feel so unusual they become horrific.”
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