Who Is Richard Madden? Richard Madden is a Scottish actor recognized for commanding performances and versatile character portrayals. His roles consistently blend intense drama with captivating emotional depth on screen. He rose to global fame playing Robb Stark in HBO’s Game of Thrones, a role that quickly solidified his status as a leading man. Madden brought gravitas to the “King in the North.”

Full Name Richard Madden Gender Male Height 5 feet 9 inches (177 cm) Relationship Status Private Net Worth $6 million Nationality Scottish Ethnicity White Education Castlehead High School, Royal Conservatoire of Scotland Father Richard Madden Mother Pat Madden Siblings Cara Madden, Lauren Madden

Early Life and Education Richard Madden was raised in Elderslie, Scotland, alongside his two sisters, in a supportive family environment. His father worked as a firefighter, and his mother was a primary school teacher. He joined PACE Youth Theatre at age eleven to overcome shyness, an early interest that foreshadowed his acting career. Madden later honed his craft at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, graduating in 2007.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Richard Madden’s public life, including a notable relationship with actress Jenna Coleman from 2011 to 2015. He was also linked to Ellie Bamber until early 2019. Madden has no public children, and he maintains a private stance on his current relationship status, often declining to discuss his personal affairs.

Career Highlights Richard Madden’s portrayal of Robb Stark in HBO’s Game of Thrones from 2011 to 2013 launched his international career, garnering him widespread recognition. He also captivated audiences as Prince Kit in Disney’s live-action Cinderella in 2015. His critically acclaimed role as Sergeant David Budd in the BBC thriller Bodyguard in 2018 earned him a Golden Globe Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama. Madden also starred as music manager John Reid in the Elton John biopic Rocketman in 2019 and Ikaris in Marvel’s Eternals in 2021.