Who Is Carol Kane? Carol Kane is an American actress and comedian, recognized for her distinctive voice and versatile performances across film, television, and stage. Her work often brings a unique blend of vulnerability and sharp comedic timing to her characters. She first gained widespread recognition with an Academy Award nomination for her compelling leading role in the 1975 film Hester Street. This pivotal performance cemented her status as a formidable talent in the entertainment industry.

Full Name Carol Kane Gender Female Height 5 feet 2 inches (157 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $3 million Nationality American Ethnicity Jewish American Education Cherry Lawn School, HB Studio, Professional Children’s School Father Michael Kane Mother Joy Kane Siblings Anina Kane

Early Life and Education Born in Cleveland, Ohio, Carol Kane’s childhood was shaped by her parents, Joy, a jazz singer, and Michael, an architect. Her Jewish family, with grandparents from Russia, Austria, and Poland, fostered an early appreciation for the arts. Kane moved frequently as a child, living briefly in Paris at age eight and in Haiti at age ten. After her parents’ divorce at age 12, she attended Cherry Lawn School, later studying theater at HB Studio and the Professional Children’s School in New York City.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Carol Kane’s personal life, including a relationship with actor Woody Harrelson from 1986 to 1988. The pair met through mutual friends and maintained a lasting friendship after their romance concluded. Kane has never been married and has no children, opting to keep details about her private life largely out of the public eye. She is the godmother to actress Bianca Hunter’s four children.

Career Highlights Carol Kane’s early career was significantly marked by her Academy Award nomination for Best Actress in the 1975 independent film Hester Street. She quickly followed this with memorable roles in acclaimed movies like Annie Hall in 1977 and The Princess Bride in 1987. Her versatility shone through with two Emmy Awards for her portrayal of Simka Dahblitz-Gravas on the television series Taxi, running from 1981 to 1983. Kane also garnered acclaim for her stage work, notably as Madame Morrible in the Broadway musical Wicked from 2005 to 2014.