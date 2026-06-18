Who Is Josh Dun? Joshua William Dun is an American musician celebrated for his dynamic drumming and powerful stage presence. His distinctive style, blending various genres, has greatly contributed to the unique sound of Twenty One Pilots, garnering a global following. Dun’s breakout moment arrived with the band’s album Blurryface, featuring the hit single “Stressed Out” which topped charts worldwide and earned a Grammy Award. The music video for “Stressed Out” was famously filmed at Dun’s childhood home, adding a personal touch to their global success.

Full Name Joshua William Dun Gender Male Height 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $16 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Father William Earl Dun Mother Laura Lee Dun Siblings Ashley Bonnie Lee Dun, Abigail Christine Dun, Jordan Christopher Dun Kids Felix Winter Dun

Early Life and Education Growing up in Columbus, Ohio, Joshua William Dun was raised in a Christian household with his parents, Laura Lee Dun and William Earl Dun, and three siblings. He taught himself to play drums by imitating beats from records on an electronic kit, often hiding his punk rock albums from his strict parents. Dun initially took trumpet lessons at school, but his passion shifted to drums. He worked at Guitar Center for three years, a formative experience where he met former Twenty One Pilots drummer Chris Salih, who introduced him to Tyler Joseph.

Notable Relationships Currently married to actress Debby Ryan, Joshua Dun has shared a long-term relationship with her, dating from 2013 and rekindling their romance in 2016. The couple secretly wed on New Year’s Eve 2019, confirming their marriage in a Vogue feature in May 2020. Dun and Ryan welcomed their first child, daughter Felix Winter Dun, in December 2025. They often share glimpses of their life in Columbus, Ohio, where they reside with their growing family.

Career Highlights As the dynamic drummer of Twenty One Pilots, Joshua William Dun has powered albums like Vessel, Blurryface, and Trench to global acclaim. The album Blurryface alone sold millions, with singles such as “Stressed Out” and “Ride” achieving immense chart success and billions of streams. Beyond the band’s studio output, Dun’s distinctive drumming and energetic live performances became a hallmark of their sold-out world tours. Twenty One Pilots signed with Fueled by Ramen in 2012, further amplifying their reach and solidifying their place in alternative music. Dun and Tyler Joseph secured a Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Stressed Out” in 2017, among six total nominations for the duo. This recognition cemented Dun’s status as an influential figure in contemporary music.