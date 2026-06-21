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When it comes to the paranormal, the world is usually split into two camps: the hardcore believers and the total skeptics. But there is a third group — the people who just love the absolute thrill of a good scare, no matter if it’s real or totally made up.

This list, taken from the Instagram page @creepy.stor.ies, is for all three of these camps.

It pulls chilling accounts from the deep internet archives and shares firsthand experiences sent in by people, and we’ve rounded up their absolute most disturbing highlights.

Some of these stories get incredibly dark, incredibly fast… they may or may not keep you up all night.