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When it comes to the paranormal, the world is usually split into two camps: the hardcore believers and the total skeptics. But there is a third group — the people who just love the absolute thrill of a good scare, no matter if it’s real or totally made up.

This list, taken from the Instagram page @creepy.stor.ies, is for all three of these camps.

It pulls chilling accounts from the deep internet archives and shares firsthand experiences sent in by people, and we’ve rounded up their absolute most disturbing highlights.

Some of these stories get incredibly dark, incredibly fast… they may or may not keep you up all night.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A terrifying horror story: a child seeing 'the man,' a terrifying fact that kept people awake at night.

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    #2

    A ghost story: a child's spirit at a farm, a terrifying fact that kept people awake at night.

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    Biologically, terror is our body’s built-in alarm system. It is designed to make us run away from danger. Horror stories, the ones that sometimes leave us staring at the dark corners of our bedrooms, have been with us since humans first gathered around campfires.

    The whispered folktales have evolved into best-seller novels, blockbuster movies, podcasts and viral internet lore.

    According to the Washington Post, “horror is now the fastest-rising film genre, having doubled its market share from 4.87% in 2013 to 10.08% in 2023.”

    The massive success of hits like Sinners, Weapons, and Obsession proves that our craving for horror is stronger than ever.

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    #3

    A black and white photograph of Robert A. Ferguson with a ghostly image of his brother, a terrifying fact.

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    #4

    A woman looking in a mirror seeing a monstrous reflection, a terrifying fact and horror story that keeps people awake.

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    #5

    Mickey Mouse gas masks, a terrifying fact and horror story from WWII designed for children.

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    Despite being hardwired to run away from terror, humans actively seek it out for fun — whether it’s a toddler playing peek-a-boo, or adults paying good money to walk through a haunted house.

    Research shows that this behavior is driven by our morbid curiosity. It’s a biological urge that forces us to look at dangerous or taboo things, and works as an adaptive mechanism that helps us safely explore and learn about threats.

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    #6

    A horror story: a woman buried alive after an online date, a terrifying fact that kept people awake at night.

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    #7

    A chilling horror story: a child's unsettling memory of an accident, a terrifying fact that kept people awake at night.

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    #8

    A terrifying fact: the underwater Julia sound, a mystery that kept people awake at night.

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    A study by the Recreational Fear Lab revealed that when you read a deeply unsettling story, your body triggers a massive spike in heart rate fluctuations, pumping your system full of adrenaline and dopamine.

    “There are some people who enjoy horror because they’re high in something called sensation seeking. They like the feelings of strong sensations. These are the same kind of people that would go bungee jumping or skydiving or any number of things like that, that kind of give you an adrenaline boost,” says Dr. Coltan Scrivner, a behavioral scientist at the Recreational Fear Lab at Aarhus University in Denmark.

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    #9

    A terrifying horror story with a baby monitor, revealing a demonic baby and a chilling scream.

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    #10

    A chilling horror story of a babysitter found dismembered after hearing mysterious thumps and drags.

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    #11

    A woman with a swollen stomach, later revealed to be terrifying horror of octopus eggs, not pregnancy.

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    Dr. Scrivner’s team discovered that controlled fear can actually boost our mental and physical health.

    In their study conducted during the COVID-19 pandemic, they found that horror fans were more psychologically resilient.

    The researchers said that horror fans were less stressed out about the whole situation, while many people were freaking out about what was going to happen. “And one possible reason is that they were simply more practiced in terms of thinking about these worst-case scenarios,” says Marc Malmdorf Andersen, co-director of the Recreational Fear Lab.

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    Ongoing research from their lab indicates that more than 95% of children ages 1 to 17 enjoy some activities that make them scared.
    #12

    A terrifying fact: a patient aware during surgery, hears a nurse whisper, you think we don't know you're awake?

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    #13

    The silhouette of a church, illustrating a terrifying fact and horror story about a ghost in a Catholic school basement.

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    #14

    A lone figure walking on misty train tracks, with text detailing a chilling shadow people encounter. Terrifying facts, horror stories.

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    Willingly reading about or experiencing spooky situations is like a workout for your mind, teaching you exactly how fear feels and how to handle the unknown.

    Some researchers note that playing with these controlled scares early on can actually build a mental shield that protects kids from developing anxiety disorders later in life.

    One study found that engaging with scary content actually leaves horror fans feeling happier, more self-aware, and personally stronger.
    #15

    A black and white image of an abandoned village believed to be made by witches, a terrifying fact and horror story.

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    An old rusty refrigerator and a house, illustrating a terrifying fact about refrigerator safety and horror stories of trapped children.

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    #17

    A mugshot of Pablo Escobar and a rusty safe found in his mansion, a terrifying fact and horror story of hidden secrets.

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    While diving into the dark side has major perks, the secret to a good scare is all about hitting the perfect sweet spot.

    Experts call this the Goldilocks principle: just like kids prefer things that are not too simple and not too complex, we prefer our terrors to be just right.

    Research found that too little fear was associated with reduced enjoyment, but so was too much fear.

    #18

    A dark room with a candle and an open door, illustrating a terrifying horror story about a child seeing a ghost.

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    #19

    A figure in a dark, gnarled forest, representing a terrifying fact about dreams and conflict.

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    Despite the potential benefits of being scared, experts believe that if you don’t enjoy horror, you shouldn’t force yourself to experience it.

    However, if you actually want to build up your tolerance, there are several ways to go about it.

    Try reading stories or watching horror movies with a group of friends for support, turn down the volume on videos to break the tension, and keep your room brightly lit. You can also read behind-the-scenes trivia to remind yourself it is all fake.
    #20

    An open morgue drawer, a terrifying fact about cruise ship morgues and horror stories.

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    #21

    A dark image with white text describing a babysitting horror story about a floating woman. Terrifying facts, horror stories.

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    #22

    A shadowy figure with glowing eyes beside text describing a terrifying encounter in bed. Terrifying facts, horror stories.

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    Every time you consciously choose to read a creepy story, you are choosing to lean into discomfort, and that is a powerful skill.

    You might just find that you’re a lot more resilient when real life gets scary.
    #23

    A creepy scarecrow made of burlap and decaying material in a field. Terrifying facts, horror stories.

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    #24

    Dark image of a lone chair in a creepy basement, part of terrifying facts and horror stories.

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    #25

    Alcatraz Island, a federal prison, shown with text about its hot-water showers, one of many terrifying facts.

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    #26

    An image depicting a house destroyed by a sinkhole, illustrating one of the terrifying facts and horror stories.

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    #27

    A shocking X-ray of a skull with nails, a terrifying fact and horror story example.

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    #28

    A vintage bottle of paint labeled Mummy Brown, a terrifying fact about its unusual and disturbing ingredient.

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    #29

    A terrifying fact: a quote about being buried alive and hearing digging from underneath you, a horror story.

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    #30

    A child's drawing and handwriting about a sandbox grave, a creepy contribution to terrifying facts and horror stories.

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    #31

    A silhouetted figure in a doorway, representing the Vampire of Sacramento, part of terrifying facts and horror stories.

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    #32

    Surveillance footage shows a misty human form, a bedside watcher, adding to terrifying facts and horror stories.

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    #33

    A split image shows John Wayne Gacy and a creepy clown, illustrating terrifying facts and horror stories.

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    #34

    Mysterious Faces of Belmez: a terrifying fact of strange faces appearing in a home, a horror story to keep you awake.

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    #35

    A terrifying fact: waking cold, clutching a dress from a buried girl, a horror story that keeps people awake at night.

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    #36

    A terrifying fact: finding another him under the bed, a horror story about monsters that keeps people awake at night.

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    #37

    A terrifying fact: the unsettling sound of scratching at the door when living alone, a horror story that keeps people awake.

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    #38

    A terrifying fact: a man at a newborn nursery window hasn't decided which baby is his, a horror story to keep you awake.

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    #39

    A terrifying island near Italy, a horror story location that kept people awake at night.

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    #40

    A terrifying fact, the skull in the foreground represents one of the horror stories that kept people awake at night.

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    #41

    Rodney Alcala, a terrifying killer, is one of the horror stories that kept people awake at night.

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    #42

    Dean Corll, a terrifying figure, kept people awake at night with his horror stories.

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    #43

    An X-ray showing scissors inside a patient, a terrifying fact about medical errors.

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    #44

    The sinking Titanic, a terrifying fact and horror story of a passenger who faced fear twice.

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    #45

    A hand holding a knife behind the back, representing terrifying facts about serial killers.

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    #46

    Edmund Emil Kemper, a serial killer, is one of the terrifying facts and horror stories.

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    #47

    An old photo of two crying children with a person in a creepy rabbit costume, revealing terrifying facts and horror stories.

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    #48

    A human skull resting on an open book, symbolizing a terrifying fact and horror story.

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    #49

    A dark image of a ghostly figure in a hallway with text about terrifying facts and horror stories.

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    #50

    A grainy security camera image of a person with text describing terrifying facts about a man living in a basement.

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    #51

    A black and white portrait of Sylvia Plath, a famous poet, related to terrifying facts.

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    #52

    A grave with a bird on top in a foggy graveyard, depicting a terrifying fact and horror story.

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    #53

    A blurry figure of a man holding a knife, illustrating a terrifying fact from a horror story.

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    #54

    A frightening creature with red eyes and clawed hands under a bed, a terrifying horror story.

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    #55

    Eerie figures in the woods at night, depicting a terrifying horror story.

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    #56

    A terrifying ghostly face peering from a vent, perfect for a horror story.

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    #57

    Foggy eerie forest cemetery with chilling creepy story text

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    #58

    A dark garage with an old car, illustrating a terrifying horror story.

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    #59

    Silhouette of person at night with gun described in creepy story

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    #60

    Red eye peering through locked hotel room peephole horror story

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    #61

    Creepy figure with lipstick grin at window in horror story

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    #62

    Snowy backyard with mysterious footprints and creepy stories text

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    #63

    A person sits on the floor, hinting at the unsettling atmosphere of terrifying facts and horror stories.

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    #64

    A shadowy figure with glowing eyes peers through a window, a terrifying visual from horror stories.

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    #65

    A bloody cleaver held by a blood-splattered hand, evoking terrifying facts and horror stories.

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    #66

    A haunting black and white image of a wilting rose, symbolizing terrifying facts and horror stories.

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    #67

    A split image showing the Empire State Building after an airplane crash and closeup of the damage. Terrifying facts, horror stories.

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    #68

    A brain scan showing highlighted areas, illustrating a terrifying fact about a man with OCD who survived a bullet.

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    #69

    A creepy doll, a terrifying visual from horror stories that kept people awake at night.

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    #70

    Two masked figures representing witch doctors, a terrifying fact of child sacrifices in Uganda.

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    #71

    Close-up of a possessed child from The Exorcist, highlighting terrifying facts and horror stories from the movie's production.

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    #72

    A crowded New York street with text about terrifying facts and horror stories of d**d skin cells.

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    #73

    A mysterious face peering through a door's mail slot, a chilling terrifying fact and horror story.

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    #74

    An old, creepy asylum under a stormy sky, embodying a terrifying horror story.

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    #75

    A striking image of a black cat with piercing eyes, representing terrifying facts and horror stories.

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