Someone asked “What was your biggest 'Oh H**l No!' moment where you saw a situation as very creepy or scary?” and people online shared their stories. Be warned, some of these are dark. So settle in as you read through, upvote the scariest and be sure to add your own stories and experiences to the comments down below.

#1 I used to live in a kind of rough neighborhood. I went walking down the Dollar General near where I lived and saw a guy approaching the store wearing a ski mask. I immediately noped and started walking the other direction.



It was then that I realized it was January and below freezing out. I might be a coward.

#2 The time I lifted a burlap sack with the tip of my rifle and found an IED underneath (we had apparently interrupted the emplacement, so it didn't go off). The boys in the truck said they didn't know white guys could jump that h**h.

#3 Some one was giving away a free mini fridge on Craigslist. I drove there it was deep in heavy woods no one else around. I was already nervous but I pulled up and saw a hand close the curtains and there was a sign that said go around back with an arrow. I noped out don't need a used mini fridge that bad.

#4 Back in college I dated this real pretty girl from a bad neighborhood. I played sports, wrestled, and boxed so I knew a thing or two about self defense. I would pick her up once or twice a week. During the day I never had any problems but at night, people (gangbangers) were always hanging around. One time I picked her up at about 8pm, the sun was setting. While I was waiting for her I decided to wipe down the outside of my new car. While I was wiping it down two young guys, good looking but with baggy clothes, came up and started asking friendly questions including why I was there.



I told them I was waiting, they asked me to take them to the liquor store while I was waiting. I politely declined but they became more persistent to the point of demanding. I remained polite and told them I had to go because my girl was ready. They both kind of laughed then looked at each other. One finally said I don't think you understand we are no longer asking. Let us borrow your car, and he blocked the driver door. I decided it was either give up my car and be left in a really bad situation or man up and get the [stuff] kicked out of me. I grabbed the guy leaning against the door and flipped him into the other guy. It gave me enough time to jump into my car and gtfo. I drove straight home. At that time my pager was going off and when I got home I called my girl and she proceed to cuss me out about how I hurt her cousin and he was just playing around. Needless to say that was the last time I spoke with her. I still don't know if he was playing or not but WHO PLAYS LIKE THAT.

#5 This is my mom’s story, but mama doesn’t do the Reddit and it’s too good (freaky?) a story not to tell.



This is early nineties. My parents are renting a small house in a smaller town in rural central Maine. There is a massive blizzard going on - like, only emergency vehicles allowed on the roads kind of blizzard. So my family is hunkered down, and my mom has just put my sister and I to bed for the night. (We were rather young). As my mom is leaving our room and walking back to the front of the house, she hears my dad talking to someone. As she gets into the kitchen, where the main door is, she sees my dad standing in the open doorway talking to a stranger. Stranger is a nondescript dude who is somewhat bundled - enough to hide features but not the right clothes for a blizzard. My mom says she remembers him wearing sneakers which was very odd considering the weather. The man is spinning some odd story about needing to get to the hospital to see his uncle, and that he doesn’t have a vehicle and a friend would only bring him this far. Note - the nearest hospital is at least 30 min away in completely perfect weather. Also there is no sign of a friend or a friend’s car anywhere. My dad doesn’t say anything, he just starts reaching down to put his boots on (?!?!). My mom asks what he is doing. He doesn’t reply just keeps on putting boots and s**t on. My mom asks him what the f**k he thinks he’s doing. Still no response. So she comes up and around to stand in front of him, and thereby blocking the stranger (she has gone into mama bear protection mode at this point), and asks him AGAIN what the f**k does he think he is doing giving a strange rando a ride in an all-out blizzard to the hospital to visit his uncle?! My dad stops and looks at her in a super confused way, like he doesn’t understand what the situation is at all. My mom turns around, tells the stranger they are sorry but they can’t give him a ride. She shuts the door in his face. My dad tries to open the door and says we should at least invite the man in! At this point my mom slams the door shut and locks it. Naturally, she immediately walks to the closest window and looks out to see what stranger is doing. He’s gone. We had a pretty lengthy driveway and he’s just gone. Also, there were no tracks in the snow, either from him coming or going.



My dad is still confused and doesn’t understand why my mom sent the stranger away. Now my father is a guy who has no problem telling people to f**k off, and also is not the type of guy to leave his wife alone with two young kids in the middle of a blizzard in rural Maine. He is also definitely not the guy to invite a stranger into his house where his young children are. Later on in the evening my dad’s recollection of the event seemed vague and he tried to disagree with my mom about him being willing to give the guy a ride or inviting him in. So, so strange. To this day my mom gets all freaked thinking about it.

#6 I was on a road trip with my dad, a friend of my dad's who we'll call D, and my twin brother. We stayed with a family friend, who I'll call Kay, for a couple nights.



D's a funny guy with good stories, so Twin Bro and I were talking to him the whole time we were driving to Kay's house. When we got there, Dad and Kay went downstairs to the den to watch TV, Twin Bro used the restroom, and that left D and I alone in the hallway together.



D slammed me against the wall, pinned me by my shoulder, touched my face, kissed me, and started grinding on me. He said he knew there was "chemistry between us" and he could tell that I wanted him. OH. H**L. NO.



I was a 17-year-old girl. He was my dad's age. I just wanted to not be bored during a road trip! I spent the rest of the time clinging to Twin Bro.



I didn't tell anyone until about 15 years later. I didn't want to cause trouble. I thought maybe I *was* being too forward, and maybe I deserved it.

#7 When watching “The Exorcist” home alone at night as a teenager.



It was raining with loud thunder and lightning and just as the girl spends her head 360 degrees and looks right at me a huge clap of thunder hits and knocks the power out at my house.

#8 Around 3 years ago my girlfriend was house-sitting for a family friend of my parents. Long story short it was the summer of her Junior year in college and she had found a good internship near me so she lived there while the family traveled all summer long. To set the background this house is in the rural parts of North Carolina, surrounded by woods on all sides, and the drive-way takes about 5-6 minutes to drive down on average. Her bedroom she stayed in was directly facing the drive-way and out to the woods. The second week she was staying there I drop her off maybe around 1:00 am after we have spent all day up in the mountains hiking and spending time with friends. We say our goodbyes, she closes and locks the door, and I walk back to my car. Not even 10 seconds after I reach my car I get this awful feeling that something is wrong, and right after that I hear my girlfriend's scream out the most terrifying scream I have ever heard. I rush back to the door but it is still locked, I try all of the windows and other doors (this house is 3 stories and around 5,000 square feet). Finally one of the bathroom windows on the basement floor is unlocked so I climb inside. I rush upstairs to where she is and right then I see a tall hooded figure bolt out of the room and jump through the front bay window. ( In her bedroom). I start to chase but they stand up and run into the woods so I stopped running after because I did not know if they were alone. We call the police and they come out and search the outer perimeter but that is it. After it is all said and done I ask my girlfriend what happened. She said that she went into the room she was staying in and had her back turned to the door. As she was setting her stuff down she hears footsteps and then a voice say, "Finally we are all alone."



TL;DR Girlfriend stays alone house-sitting a mansion deep in the woods. Disturbed individual waited for her to get home and lock up to approach her, and said, "Finally we are all alone.".

#9 I was walking down the street in downtown Sacramento when I saw a man grab his girlfriend by the hair and throw her into a busy street. My SO and I intervened and called the police. The guy ran off, and then the girl started yelling at my SO and I to go away and that we were making things worse. She starts screaming and yelling at us, so we decide to leave. As we are walking away we saw the guy pull up in a car and yell "GET THE F**K IN HERE B***H" and she tearfully got in. The guy drove off and flipped us off. Cops never came. Whole thing took about fifteen minutes.



This was years ago and I still think about it.

#10 When I went on a first date with this guy, we decided to walk around Central Park at night. The park is big and some areas are lowly lit and somewhat deserted. One area we passed was where they have paddle boats. The lake was between 2 area but there was a way across via a path. The further one was covered with brush, bushes or something that created a seclusive feeling. He insisted that we go and check out the other area and that it was cool. I did not feel safe and said "no...uhh" in a way that knew I felt creeped out by it. He said "Don't worry, I won't hurt you...yet." I walked away quickly saying we have to go and then took a taxi home. My best friend came over that night. I didn't want to be by myself after that.

#11 I had just landed in Vegas with 2 other girls, one being 16 at the time. We were getting on the shuttle that would take us from our gate to security where we would walk to parking. A guy walked onto the shuttle with us and immediately started talking to the 16 year old, asking her where she's from, where she's going, just weirdly personal questions. That's when I noticed he wasn't carrying any luggage. He had no bags or anything, nothing that would suggest he had gotten off of a flight. He was in his early to mid 20s and had on name brand clothes and a fancy a*s watch. I really started getting the creeps from him and steered the conversation so that he was mostly stuck talking to me instead of the 16 yo.



When the shuttle ride was coming to an end, I didn't want this guy following us to the parking garage, so I asked the older girl with us if she knew where baggage was. She looked at me confused but before she could answer, creepy dude said he was going to baggage too and that he could show us. When we all got off, he stayed behind us and started giving us instructions. I told him that I only asked in case he didn't know and that we weren't going that way. He looked pissed and watched us walk in the opposite direction of baggage claim. When he was no longer in our sites, I told the girls that he was giving me the creeps and to hurry to the rental car. When we were driving off, we saw him getting off the elevator, still without baggage. Looking back, I'm pretty sure he was a s*x trafficker.

#12 When I was in 4th grade, my family went on a vacation to Bermuda and we went on a snorkeling "adventure" outside the hotel we were staying at. The first 15 minutes were wild. I got to see reefs and all these awesome sea creatures and whatnot, but then I get a little closer to the rocks to have a better view. Soon after, this giant f*****g moray eel slithers its head out. I froze in fear. I was a tiny kid then, and at the time this thing was massive... staring me down with its mouth open and teeth out. It seemed like forever. Finally, I had enough sense to slowly work my way backwards and once I felt safe I swam as fast as I could to shore.



In hindsight, it's cool to be able to say I was that close to a moray eel, but I'm surprised I didn't s**t myself then and there because I was terrified.

#13 Hard to top the stories from people who’ve been in the armed forces but here it goes. I went to a university in a not so nice area of my city. my senior year I lived off campus by a few blocks close to the edge of what most students considered the “safe zone”. So one night I’m walking to the other end of campus to grab drinks with friends and when I reach the end of my block, a guy riding a bike with one hand, drinking a four loko, comes riding by saying “get off the block someone’s about to get shot.” I said “thanks” and booked it about 30 seconds before the shooting started. Didn’t stop til I was on the other side of campus.



TL;DR: if a guy tells you someone’s gonna get shot, start running.

#14 There was this guy called "The Butcher" on my street growing up.



They called him that cause he was a butcher.



Family had at least a s***w loose though. I was semi friends with his oldest kid.



On Halloween I go up to his house, I was like 11 or 12. They had these large spear looking things up on each post of their little wood fence that ran up the side of the driveway. On the top of each was what looked like pig and cow heads.



I got up there, said, "hey man, those things look so real." (to the son)



And he responded, "they are... wanna come in the garage and I'll show you all the other cool stuff we got?"



I never trick or treated there again.



I'm glad it was the kid who said it though, if the big creepy dad had I probably could have cried right there.

#15 About a year or so ago, when I was working a really s****y job far from home and didn't get a car yet, I'd have to take two buses to get there. I missed my stop because I still wasn't used to taking the buses. I was sitting on steps on the sidewalk looking at maps trying to figure out how I'm going to get to work within a decent time, and this older guy keeps hollering at me asking if I needed help. I told him I missed the bus and needed to get to work, and vaguely told him what direction I worked in. He was like "come on, I'll give you a ride". He had an older kidnapper-style van too, which immediately put me on edge. I'm not a very confrontational person and often times I put myself in uncomfortable situations just to avoid awkward dialogue; so I started walking towards his car as he got in. I was about to open the door when I pictured a scenario in my head of him kidnapping me, very vividly in my head. I said no thanks after all and that I was uncomfortable. I still have no idea if he was genuinely trying to help me or was actually ill intentioned, but on top of the area not being very safe, I just have a gut feeling it wouldn't have ended well for me.

#16 Was sitting at the back of the bus at 1 AM while travelling in a province. Felt the hand of the passenger beside me touching my leg. Didn't think much of it until I felt the hand slowly working its way up to my c****h area for an hour. Everyone on the bus was asleep except for the driver and the conductor, who was in front.



I was thirteen.

#17 I was about to enter my local pharmacy, when I saw a cop standing by the door next a giant puddle of blood. No one with an injury around, nobody looking stressed, just a giant puddle of blood. I decided immediately that my prescription could wait.



I have never been able to use that entrance to the building again, and I never found out what happened.

#18 Walk into an abandoned mine shaft at night with a group of friends. The shaft isn't really known for being haunted, but some people say that they've heard dinging from inside like it was still being mined, despite being closed off after about 100 feet and abandoned since the '30's. We walked to the back, where it was closed off and what do you know, our only flashlight runs out of battery. We start walking back to the front as best we can, holding on to the person in front of us and going as fast as we could with the uneven floor and numerous puddles. About 1/3 of the way out, there comes a dinging noise from the back of the mine where we just were, faint at first, but we all heard it. We started going quicker and freaking out a bit after that. Finally we were about 3/4 through and in a place where the ceiling was relatively high, yet something knocked my hard hat off. It wasn't a low beam because I was the shortest and everyone else was upright walking at that spot. I grabbed it quickly and we noped the hell out of there. Haven't been back since, for good reason.

#19 I grew up in eastern Washington, which is full of scrub desert, which means you have to deal with rattlesnakes. I was 8 or so, and at my grandparents', and everyone went down to the lake to swim. For some reason, I stayed behind for a while, and decided I would join them later. So I'm walking down this dirt road, and I hear a rattle in front of me. I'm like, "Hmmm... is it worth it to risk walking by a rattlesnake?" I decided Nope and start walking back up the road. Ten feet later, I hear a rattle in front of me _again_.



So, here I am, young kid, rattlesnakes in front and behind. I walked back and forth a few times hoping that _this time_ there wouldn't be a rattle, but there always was. I'm freaking out, nearly crying, I shout a few times but no one's near enough to help me, and I'm just boxed in between these two rattles. Eventually, I pump myself up and just _book it_ back up the road to my grandparents', and spend the rest the day shaking and playing solitaire.



Here's the thing: it was probably just bugs. There are bugs that make the same d**n sound as rattlesnakes to scare off predators, and they're way more common than actual rattlers. I even knew that at the time, and kept telling myself that, but when you're 8 and alone and in "hidden m****r animal" territory, logic is a cold comfort.

#20 I was driving down a two lane when the car in front of me approaching the light swerved a bit into the opposite lane. I look and quickly discover three brown bags in the middle of the my lane (unavoidable when you are quickly approaching or if the car in front of you quickly swerves). As my car goes over the bags I immediately discover they are actually giant cinder blocks from the sounds of it against my car. My first assumption was that some h**h school kids were being dumb and placed them there. Being a concerned citizen and not giving it a second thought, I pulled a u turn into the opposite lane lane to go throw the blocks to the side so someone didn’t get hurt. As I do that a man in all black covering his entire body and face comes out of no where walks across the lane and stares into my soul. Not sure what his intentions were but obviously not great!! I was so caught of guard. My window was down and we locked eye contact for a solid 20 seconds as I slowly drove away. I proceeded to keep driving and called the cops. I looped back around after I saw cop car and another car that actually was broken down on the side of the road. Clearly the guy was trying to trap people. I’ll never know what his intentions were but it was creepy AF. Lesson learned!

#21 This may be sort of mild, compared to some stories on here.



Years ago, I worked in a hardware store. We used to have this guy that always came in and bought things in bulk, supposedly for contract work. Anyway, he tended to single out certain female cashiers that he liked and would bring us Hostess cakes for whatever reason. He always gave off this "not-quite-right" creepy vibe that made all of us girls nervous. So we would just say thank you and say we weren't allowed to eat at the register and just put the cake to the side. We never ate them- we always threw them out after he left. One time on Thanksgiving, he even brought some of us plates of food. Again, we left them untouched. We used to sort of half joke amongst ourselves that he probably roofied the food or did something weird to the cakes. One day, he came in and gave us our usual cakes but then said "I don't know why I bring these for you - you never eat them." That comment certainly did nothing to dissuade our suspicions.

#22 This happened 13-14 years ago. I am a 16 year male, waiting for the bus for my end of semester Business management exam at 10 am. An old man, probably in his 60s, driving in a battered blue toyota corolla rocked up to the bus stop and I was the only one waiting for the bus. He asked me where I'm heading and I say my school. He said hop in, I'm going pass there and I'll drop you off. I replied back to him, my Bus is coming in a couple of minutes but thank you anyway. He kept insisting that I should hop in his car and I was feeling uncomfortable at this point. Luckily a driver saw the situation and drove to the bus stop honking their horn at the old geezer and he quickly drove off. I thanked the driver. That old man was either a paedophile or was just a lonely old man that just wanted someone to talk to in his car and till that day, I never saw him again.

#23 Not my worst scare, but still a good one.



I was maybe 11 or 12 and was over at a sleepover with four other girls. It wasn't a great neighborhood, and we were alone in her basement with most of the lights off when someone started throwing pebbles at her back door. In continued for a few minutes, then, stopped, so after being freaked out, we went back to doing preteen girl things. 20 minutes go by, and it starts again. So, because we're scared little girls with no brains, we turn off everything and hide behind the couch. Pretty soon the phone starts ringing, and we make the girl that invited us go answer it. She started flipping out saying this raspy voice was telling her he can see us, telling her to lock the doors, or else, and that we're all about to die. She runs upstairs and wakes her parents up, and they call the police. They come to the townhouse, and find these two little 13 year old shitheads who saw us, and decided to throw rocks from a ditch behind her house. Hahaha. I peed myself.

#24 I have quite a few haunting stories but my best is once I was at my dinner table having lunch, my dog was a few feet away chilling, and randomly a painting *flew* off the wall at him. No earthquake. Nothing else moved. But god d**n I've never seen him run up the stairs so fast.



Another time I found a random old book of Hans Christian Andersen stories neatly destroyed in my library. Like, neatly destroyed, just ripped apart and left on the floor and is something my dog or cat would/could ever do or has done. Neither I or my husband owned it. Still creeps me out. And have no idea where it came from.

#25 I woke up a little late for school one morning. Normally, my little sister and I would walk together. Because I got up late and saw her grabbing her shoes, I figured she was already out the door and gone by the time I got done getting ready.



So I'm heading to the elementary school we would cross every morning, speed walking. Its still dark, the sun isn't even up yet. And then I hear my sister scream my name from behind me. Edit: it was here - When I heard her yell my name out of fear, from behind me, that I had the thought, *"Oh H**l No!"*



I turned around really fast and saw her about 3 city blocks back, just under the last lit up street light I passed on my way, and a very tall, skinny, bald guy passing her and keep going.



I yell her name back, and meet her half way.



She was pretty shaken. I was 16, she was 14. We continued to the elementary school and let them know what happened.



The man had something in his hand, "about the size of a hairbrush" (according to sis) and asked my sister, *"Hey, can I ask you something real quick?"* to which she said, *"Never ask me anything. Ever."* and started running to me and yelled my name.



He might have been harmless. He might have really been holding a hair brush. He was wearing dark clothes, looked scary, holding something, and was approaching a 14 yo girl he *thought* was alone.



Scary.

#26 I’ve posted this before, but it definitely fits here:



In the early 2000s I worked as a forestry technician doing lot surveying and tree marking for timber companies in remote Northern California. At the time, there was a major offensive by the federal government against cartel-run marijuana grow operations in the area.



These areas were so remote that growers would pack in during the winter and set up their operation for the year with the expectation of never seeing anyone from the outside besides occasional support deliveries.



Given the nature of my job - essentially a reconnaissance scout with a paint can - our company was visited by a group of feds who asked for our help in locating the grow operations. We were instructed on what to look for and what to do should we encounter suspicious activity in remote areas (basically mark it on the map and run the other way) and what to be extra careful of: booby traps.



The “typical” booby trap array at a grow site was described as follows:



Outer perimeter - scare/alert devices: these were noise makers set up like a rudimentary alarm system. I was told that mouse traps with shotgun shells and trip wires were common. The trap’s bail would snap onto a pin setting off the shell and alerting your neighborhood cartel sentry... while costing the victim at least his underwear.



Second perimeter - physical deterrents: there was a creative list but the one that I remember most was “h**h-test fishing line strung with large treble hooks at face/neck level, concealed in the thick brush”. I’ll let that one sink in...



Inner perimeter - armed workers. Something about the occasional sniper nest.



With all that as context, we went on our merry way that summer without much incident. A few busts in neighboring areas made the news - the casual thousand plants or so - but that was typical for the time.



Then, one morning, I found myself staring at black irrigation pipe beneath my feet, on the side of a mountain, up a canyon, miles from the truck, which was MILES from anything that resembled a paved road. As my awareness heightened, I realized that the manzanita brush looked unusual. Taking it all in, I start to understand what’s going on: the clever growers have “hollowed out” the manzanita - essentially c*****g the understory branches and leaving a canopy (I would come to find later that this was to hide the field of plants from aerial surveillance).



As I marveled at the ingenuity, the gravity of my situation started to take shape. I was in the heart of the operation, not on the perimeter. Silently screaming on the inside, I quietly made my way out of the area over what felt like an eternity, all the while visions of my head being shot off the top of my neck at any moment playing on repeat.



The feds razed the area later that summer and rounded up some pretty beat looking workers. According to the story told to us on a second visit from the feds, the workers were asking for leniency as they hadn’t k****d anyone even though they had multiple opportunities to do so with outsiders being lined up in their gun sights.



Things have since calmed down quite a bit up there it seems.

#27 My family used to rent this guest house owned by an old man in his 60's or so and he lived right next to us. I was 13 and masturbated late one night in my room, curtains slightly open which I honestly didn't think about at the time, and the very next morning he was staring at me smiling and said, "You stay up late don't you?" in a suggestive tone. Maybe it was nothing but I'm pretty sure he was peeping on me. Plus, my dad got us to move out really quickly and his reasoning was that he was "worried about being around [above].".

#28 I was being a d*****s and getting drunk/smoking on our porch during a hurricane. We watched a transformer blow up and I immediately said “Hmm...maybe we should go inside....” and we did. We were without power for six days after that. Seeing/Hearing it blow was cool in hindsight, but it was pretty terrifying seeing the trees swaying/breaking in the high wind.

#29 My mom has a terrifying story: every night as a kid it looked like the silhouette of a head was looking in her bedroom window. It happened every night so she decided it must be a trick of the eye. It would usually just creep her out. One night she was just watching this head shaped thing, and grew tired of not knowing what it was. So as quickly as she could she jumped up to run across the room to turn on the light. A second before she reached the lights the silhouette moved and ran away and it never happened again.



Edit: to make it more terrifying, it was probably her creepy step-dad.

#30 I was home alone, getting ready to go out for the evening. For background, a lot of people who knew that house believed it was haunted. I was sitting at the kitchen table, waiting for my ride, when I heard HEAVY footsteps come running up the stairs from the basement. Unmistakable stomping up the steps - not just the random creaks and pops houses make.



The real 'oh hell no' came from realizing that I lived in a place where I didn't know what scared me more, having another human in the house or not.

#31 Went into my local 7-Eleven. It stunk of cigarettes and all I saw were guys with hoods when there were no hoods allowed in the store.



Noped right the hell out and drove to a 7-Eleven in a much safer location down by the beach. When my mother asked me where I went, I told her what happened and she bitched at me for it.

#32 Used to work for a moving company and we arrived at customer's house because we're doing some food relief. Anywho we get to their door and right above their address plate on the side of the door is a cut off doll head just hanging there. No the f**k it was not Halloween and their were no other decorations either. The customers open the door to greet us and as we're standing on the front step talking to them my coworkers and I notice another cut off doll head hanging. This time above the entrance way to a hallway directly behind the customers. Now we're like OH HELL NO, WTF is about to happen here. I think they noticed we were on edge so they told us they ran a theatre company and design a lot of of sets and props at home. So we finish the job and nope the f**k out of there.

#33 I saw an ad on Craigslist where a man was offering a very good amount of cash and lots of shopping to one lucky girl. All she had to do was go with him to a mall of his choice, then in the clothes section they would f**k in one of those dressing/changing rooms(not sure what they are called). His final sentence was "PS: I only f**k without condoms so be a trusting person". Yap that was sign for trouble.

#34 After a night of drinking with the bar closing I get invited back to an apartment owned by a friend of a friend to smoke some bud and drink a few more beers. I’ve heard about this guy before and heard he was a little wild, but thought nothing of it. He was kind of notorious for chopping a guys hand off with a machete when he broke into his house to rob him. I step foot into this apartment and there is spray paint everywhere. Like he had graffiti all over the place, which is different, but I wasn’t super weirded out yet. Next thing you know we’re out of beer and my two friends who I came along with decide to go on a beer run and I volunteered to stay with machete man. The second they leave he starts pulling all kinds of guns and knives out to show me...I act interested and sort of am, but he starts getting weird like almost in a threatening way. Then he goes on to tell me he is a jugalo and starts explaining the jugalo “culture”. In my head I am thinking wtf did I get myself into. Nothing good happens after the bar closes why am I here. He keeps insisting I must see his basement and all the amazing graffiti down there. I keep changing the subject because there is no way I am going into this lunatics basement. I go out to smoke a cigarette to get away from him and he follows me out. There’s a f*****g washing machine on his front lawn and he spray paints a face on it while I’m smoking my cigarette. We go back in and thankfully my friends return from getting beer and he goes from being weird to back to whatever normal is for this guy. I had never been more uncomfortable hanging out with someone before. I ran into him at a bar a few weeks later and him and his friends were trying to jump someone I knew. I was actually able to stop it from happening because he thinks of my as a friend so at least something good came from that night.

#35 I was watching a large building demolition in my neighborhood, with a ton of people from the area. They had a safety fence and tons on crowd wranglers to keep people from getting to close, but we were about 2-3 blocks from the building. When they triggered detonations I realized a massive dust cloud was headed our way. The creepiest part was how for a few seconds I was apparently the only person that realized this. I yelled out "dust cloud!" as loud as I could and took off on my bike. People were still standing transfixed as the massive cloud rushed down and enveloped everyone. I know that technically people were safe because they were too far to get hit by any debris, but it was really freaky. Watching a huge crowd frozen in place before the panic as the dust hit.

#36 I had thirty tons of steel die start to tip towards me, then get arrested by a lift chain while teetering at about 30 degrees from straight while making the crane creak horribly. I ran until I was on the other side of the building.

#37 One night (early morning, 4 am) I took a friend home after we hung out through the night. Previous to this I was reading a few scary stories and skinwalkers and s**t online and when I drove back down her street to go home a dog comes bounding down the road into view of the one street lamp at a small intersection. I see it out of the corner of my eye, and my tired brain sees this big gray good boy as a humanoid crawling insanely fast on all fours.



I jumped and hit my head on the roof of the car, and nearly veered into a tree before I realized it was just a lone doggo. I took a minute to calm down and drove home.

#38 I was only 16 at the time and I was walking home alone from picking up a pizza from a place only a couple blocks away from our house mid afternoon. Some guy in a van drives past me, slams on the breaks and then proceeds to get out and ask me if I want the sound system in the back of his van. (I know it’s almost too cliche which surprised me too). Guy looked crazy too like he might’ve been on some d***s. I just kept saying no and taking steps back. As soon as I got home I told my mom and the funny thing is is that she was gardening while I was out and the same guy had stopped in front of my house to ask my mom the same question. Might’ve missed out on a really dope sound system.

#39 A buddy and I worked at a stereo shop when we were younger. Our boss was shady. I had worked on a car for one of our local big ballers. We had to sublet the car for other work, and I told my boss what needed to be done. Well he didn't relay that info, and the car broke down right in front of a big club the next night. Big baller came back super heated, and my boss tried to deny any wrongdoing. A big argument ensued.



I was working under the dash of a car, and my buddy comes up and says "we gotta go". I was like "I'm busy man what's up?". He says "we gotta go, NOW!" and pulls me out of the car. I look up and see big baller with a gun up against my boss's head. We were both like "later boss" and left.

#40 Walking to McDonalds late at night. Heard a noise in front of me (I'm on the side of the road.) Pull out my phone, turn on the flashlight and I see the a*s end of a skunk with its tail raised.



Noped the f**k out of there faster than I knew it was possible to run. It didn't spray luckily, we both GFTO'd.

#41 Navajo Skinwalker story, my grandfather.When he was young je was running home, from a friends home. Yes he was running because no cars or a horse. On the way back he was close to a windmill and wanted to get a drink. Well as soon as he got close he saw a single sheep by it self. He did not think much of it. As he got closer the sheep stood on two legs and it was bigger and saw person underneath the sheep skin. My grandfather noped out of there and it was the fastest he ever ran. He tols me he was being followed, hear sheep baas as he ran.

#42 I was at my friends brothers wedding one evening. They’re Muslim so no drinking, but my friend and another fiend headed to the hotel bar for drinks and had a couple too many. Didn’t want to drive home, and was a little too poor to taxi it. I had brought my stupid expensive pro DSLR to take some wedding shots, which turned out great. Called a friend of mine who lived maybe 10 minutes away, and asked if I could stay the night, to which he agreed. Not being from that part of town , I hadn’t realized how sketchy it was. I get half way there and some drunk hobos start yelling at me to take their picture. So I oblige to placate them. Keep walking. I see some other dude walking in front of me, looking back over his shoulder at my camera. He disappears into an construction area. Nope. I quickly cross the street and keep walking. I look over and he was waiting to pounce on me. Just waked fast, and a few cops drove by, but could have been bad.



Don’t complain about Uber safety. It’s a lot safer and insured compared to walking.

#43 So this has been I don't know like 5 or 6 years. I was having a pretty rough time in life and was staying at a friend's trailer that he just recently moved out of that was basically in between two farm fields and the woods. So at night it's pretty much pitch black and sometimes deer or other critters will make noises. No big deal.



Well one day my friend brings over a box of stuff he wants to store. While storing the stuff he brings out this item that he bought at a local flea market. It was what looked like a hand made model T car that was a music box. The crank on the front would wind and would play music. It was pretty unique. Anyways he set it on the entertainment center and just left it. I didn't think twice about it.



Couple of days later I'm home by myself just playing video games and chilling when all of a sudden the music car from the living room starts playing. Weird I think to myself but after a moment it stops and i forget about it. It's made of metal maybe temperature change or something set of a couple ticks in the gear and it played. A few moments later it plays again. This time longer. I get up and go out to the living room and it's just sitting there playing. Mind you I haven't touched this thing since my friend placed it on the entertainment center. It stops after a moment being in the living room. Creepy I say to myself but once again shrug it off to science or something. End the night no more noise and go to sleep.



That weekend I get off of work super later roughly after 1am and get home super tired and ready to crash. I hope in the shower do my thing and get out. As I'm walking out of the bathroom I hear it. It's just playing the same metallic tune. No way this is just bizarre. I go out to the living room pick it up and fidget with the crank thinking maybe it's just really wound up still and due to being old it hasn't finished unwinding. No luck. It looks by all I could tell it shouldn't be making any noise at all. I set it back down.



As soon as my hand leaves the car it starts again. For no reason. I literally was trying to unwind it I couldn't have wound it. I pick it up again, shake it like a busted you listening for loose parts or anything. Still nothing to indicate it should be playing. At this point im starting to do the whole paranormal weird s**t. I call my friend. I ask him about the car. He says nothing out of the ordinary about it. I tell him it's literally playing with out any reason to. He laughs tells me I'm dumb which i agreed and got off the phone. I decide to call it a night watching some Game Of Thrones, I just got the newest season and was binging it to catch up.



Laying in bed watching tv eye lids are super heavy the music plays again scaring me awake like a bucket of cold water. I'm shivering. The chills I'm feeling are not normal. Something is wrong. I stand up staring at my bedroom door listening to the music. It's the same song but it's different too. There's no reasonable explanation to what begins next. The music stops. I take a step or two toward my bedroom door. BANG!! THE LOUDEST SOUND I EVER HEARD COMES FROM OUTSIDE. BANG! BANG! It's so loud I feel the vibrations in my feet. I leap backwards as far into corner opposite my door as I could. The banging isn't random, almost a rhythm. BANG! BANG! What the f**k is going on. My friend is f*****g with me i know it. I'm so mad i get the courage to run toward my bedroom door. I swing the door open so embarrassed I'm yelling how I'm going to kick his a*s. I turn on the porch light go outside and nothing. No noises. Nothing. I grab my flashlight from the kitchen and shine it outside. No truck, no reasonable explanation. I call my friend mad. Where are you i ask. He is home in bed. The groggy responses made me believe him. It's 4 am by this point. I hang up apologizing and go back inside. Shortly after i crash out.



The very next night I'm returning home from playing cards and a friend's house. It's not very late about 8pm or so. I pull in front of the trailer and immediately stop and get out of the car shocked at what I saw. Literally 20 plus deer standing right outside of my trailer. Buck multiple of them which is weird bucks don't travel together usually. There's does in the mix but they don't notice me. They didn't even react to my headlights or me closing the door to the car. Scared i open my car door and just lay on the horn. Slowly the deer recognize the noise and begin to wonder off. Not running just more wandering. I go inside and just sit on my couch wondering what in the hell I just witnessed.



Later that night at about midnight or so I'm again trying to watch my Game of Thrones. The trailer is lit up like a Christmas tree. At this point sleep isn't happening. I just sit there not paying attention to the tv just waiting. Sure enough the music begins from nowhere. I sat frozen on my bed. It's loud clanks sent shivers down my spine but it's not what I'm truly worried about. The music concludes with a couple of more clanks. BANG! BANG! it's happening again. This isn't real something is f****d up. This isn't right. BANG! I have to just get into my car and go somewhere. BANG! I stand up struggling to make myself move. I slowly move toward my bedroom door again. No confidence this time pure unadulterated fear. Each step slowly moving me toward the door. When I get to the door the music plays again. It's faster. It's not even music at this point it's just clank after clank. I take a step back just listening. What is this. I go back to the door and just listen almost pressing my face against the door. Just as I place my ear on the door the music stops. I pull back and just stare at my door. All of a sudden. BANG! OH MY GOD, IT'S NOT OUTSIDE ANYMORE! BANG! BANG! IT'S MY DOOR! The door shakes violently with each bang. There's no lock. Oh my god they could just come in here. I run to the door and squeeze the k**b as hard as I can. BANG BANG BANG! It goes on for what feels like forever. Eventually it subsides. I stand up and literally push everything I have against the door. I sit there until morning. I checked around the trailer doors locked windows closed and intact. I'm not sure why I never called the cops. I'm not sure why who or whatever was banging at my door never tried to open it. I don't know. All I know is I took the car to my friends house that morning put it in his hands and told him to never bring it near me again. To this day he swears he's never had anything odd happen. I don't necessarily believe it to be something supernatural or whatever but it scared me to the point I'll never live near a rural area again. Deer creep me out now to this day. I have a daughter now and her mother anytime she wants to go bargain shopping or to garage sales I always think I'll see that metallic model T music car just sitting on a table. It scares me even now.

#44 When I was a freshman in college, I was hanging out with my friend and his girlfriend. His girlfriend gets a call that her mom is coming to visit her on campus. She then invites us to meet her there as well. (No, thanks... I'll just chill with someone else... Not trying to meet someone's mom for no reason)



My friend gets a long guilt trip before agreeing to meet her. Somehow, he talks me into coming too.



So, we go to the meet-up spot (parking lot behind her dorm), her mom is taking forever to get there. Turns out she got lost and the girlfriend leaves to meet her at the entrance to the lot. We wait inside by the window overlooking the lot, talking about random stuff.



Then we catch a glimpse of his girlfriend and his mom walking towards the dorm.



My friend just freezes mid-sentence, "Is it just me or does her mom look mean as f**k dude...?"



I turn to get a better look... I'm not really one for judging someone, but in this moment, I inexplicably felt the urge to run away. She looked like the evil step-mother mixed with a goblin. Legit looked like a fairy-tail witch dressed in people clothes.



"She looks mean as hell..." I answer.



"F**k this!" My friend turns to run. WTF.



He just starts sprinting away down the hall and laughing.



The evil step-mom and her minion are getting closer to the door, they are gonna see me! 'Oh HELL No' Like f**k am I gonna try and explain this s**t! Lizard brain kicks in and I sprint after him down the hall.



When I catch up to him and we are in the clear, we walk back to our dorm and contemplate why the f**k we just ran away from meeting a house-mom. Despite feeling like immature children, we were both just absolutely giddy as if we just dodged a bullet.



I can only imagine the degrees of WTF his girlfriend suffered when she discovered that we ditched. She was understandably pretty pissed off.



My friend does eventually end up meeting the mom later that day. She's not a Disney villain, turns out, she's just a racist piece of s**t. Forbids her daughter from dating him due to being biased against interracial relationships. Just some real evil step-mother s**t...



To the girlfriends credit, she didn't dump him immediately. She waited a few weeks and dumped him on Halloween.



My theory, though, is that the evil step-mom's powers were strongest that day and she cast a spell.



*TL;DR: Two dumb-asses run away from meeting a scary looking house-mom. She casts witchcraft to end a young relationship.*.

#45 Ever see anyone have a siezure before?It's freaky as all hell. My brother has a habit of making this guttural screaming sound during them.

#46 Was walking in the woods and saw a sign that said "native american burial ground."



Turned right the f**k around. Was not about to walk directly into a horror movie.

#47 Well from age 14 - 17 I had my room in the basement of our house as the only one. Being a little b*tch there were a lot of those moments lol. Just imagine the feeling you get when you turned off the light and then have to run up the stairs, but constantly and every night...



Not my best years, but I was too "manly" (refer to my username lol) to tell my parents I'd rather not sleep in the basement.



Most memorable moments where sleep paralysis - feeling something touching my neck and breathing onto me - and much worse, what I can only assume was a series of dying batteries in children's toys in one of the other basement rooms. Toys with sound/ voice going off in the middle of the night, and sometimes my PC speakers must have picked up some random frequency because violin music started playing for a couple of minutes at a time...



I was convinced the house was haunted for a good part of my life lol.

#48 My family used to live in this house that had a really creepy hallway on the 2nd floor. It was a little narrow, and sometimes you could hear footsteps as if someone were walking through it.



One day when I was 11ish I was playing PS2 on the first floor just under that hallway. I was home alone and started hearing the footsteps. It was creepy but I was used to hearing them so I just kept playing. Then it happened again, which was odd as it usually only happened once. Whatever I kept playing. Then it happened a third time so I paused the game and got up, super creeped out. I stood there a second thinking of what to do when it happened again, except this time it sounded like someone was RUNNING down the hallway.



I booked it outside and ran onto our dock as it was the only place in the open where neighbors could see me. I called my mom and stood there for 25 minutes until she got home.



Screw that house, it was super creepy and my family has a lot of weird stories that happened there.

#49 I was going through the ATM lane of a bank at night, sf alone in my car, and I see this couple in a van just kind of hanging around and it just didn't feel right. As soon as I pulled up to the ATM, they start slowly pulling up behind me and he gets out of the van and starts to walk toward me. I grabbed my ATM card and noped the f**k out of there.

#50 I was walking with a friend to her house. We had stayed up all night and decided it was a great idea to walk to the convenience store. I think we were about 15?

Anyway, we got so tired walking back, and I said, “I dare you to stick your thumb out and catch us a ride”. I didn’t think she would do it. Also, we were living on Cape Cod, in a very safe, quiet town.

So she does, and someone pulls over. We looked at each other like “uhhhh should we do it?”

We stupidly got in.

10 seconds into the ride, the guy asks us if we want to have s*x for money. I didn’t say a word, and jumped out of the moving car. We weren’t going too fast, maybe 25mph?

I didn’t even think, I just did it. As I’m laying on the ground thinking how much that f*****g hurt and getting a look at the car and license plate number so that I can report it to the police, he pulls over and lets my friend out.

#51 I lifted a rock in Honduras to make room for a downspout. A man's hand size tarantula crawled out, I heard a girl scream and realized it was me! The spider didn't move and I still had to finish the job. I beaned it with a pebble and you could hear it loudly skitter away in the gravel. Yuck.

#52 Growing up there was this creepy kid in my neighborhood. He was always doing weird s**t. One day he showed up and said he found something cool in the woods. I followed him out to where he had found a very recently dead fox. That’s when he pointed out that it was a female. I got the f**k outta there, but he absolutely had s*x with that dead animal.

#53 One day my ex boyfriend walked up to me on my way to class, got in my face and yelled at me for “lying” to people about how much of an a*****e and psychotic t**t he was. He yelled at me, wouldn’t let me leave and followed me to class and screamed when I didn’t answer him.



I had a huge panic attack a couple minutes into class because the whole incident scared the hell out of me. So I grabbed the pass to go to the bathroom in the cafeteria. And on my way there, I notice someone is in the outdoor corridor above the cafeteria... staring at me. With a look of hate and anger on his face.



It was my ex.



I saw him, literally yelled “OH F**K NO”, ran into the cafeteria and asked my friend to walk me back to class. My ex was still there when we walked back to class, but he was gone after I got dropped off.



Hell nah, man. I don’t f**k with that.

#54 It's 2am and my cousin and I are returning home from a night out with friends. Its a weekday and roads are empty so we're bumping tunes to keep us company. We pull up to a red light and are suddenly greeted by the sound of a loud thud and screeching tyres in the distance. A compact car and a minibus, both travelling in the same direction, collided (think: pit manoeuvre). The compact car then smashes into a wall and the minibus becomes airborne and starts rolling toward the intersection where our car is stopped; as we watch in complete awe (in what feels like slow motion). I immediately tell my cousin to DRIVE! He pulls off and we get a safe distance from the scene and call 911. We return to the scene of what turned out to be a fatal accident (one individual was ejected from the minibus and didn't survive) to find the minibus stopped in the *exact spot* that our car was at just seconds before.

#55 I wanted to go on a date and the guy was insisting we go to his apt. I suggest starbucks or a park but no it’s his apartment. He kept insisting but I said no.

#56 I've posted this before, but I think it fits.



I was about 17 yrs old and going to Narcotics Anonymous meetings. This was back in the mid 90's. I drove myself to a morning meeting at a community center that I'd been to many times.



There was an older couple I've never seen before there. After the meeting, the guy started flirting with me. I tried to brush him off, I had a boyfriend, yadda yadda yadda.



He finally comes out and asks if I'll go have s*x with him. His wife is ok with it, because she's got some sort of physical issue (I don't remember what it was, but I think she walked with a cane) They both were following me around as I helped clean up.



At some point, the alarm bells went off in my head "THESE ARE SERIAL KILLERS, GTFO" I just broke and ran out to my car to leave. They were left standing in the doorway, watching me leave.



I have no idea who they were, if they were serial killers, or if they were telling the truth. Also, never saw them again.

#57 I was out of the market with 9 Litres of bottled water along with cheap pasta and stuff any uni student would need for a time, waiting at the bus stop. Suddenly, and old cab stops in front of me and a leery looking guy looks at me and says "Hey, you go to (my uni), right? Then I can get you there."

I really felt weird in a kind of a "da fuq is dis s**t now" way, being a girl didn't help at all. I declined and said I already had an all day ticket. He seemed annoyed or kind of angry, and drove off without a word . Even though I saw his plates and recited them over and over again, I wasn't able to remember them at all.



But, yeah. I'm pretty sure he wouldn't pull this s**t off if I was a male.

#58 Once went to check out an abandoned psych hospital by myself. With a friend it’s not scary at all, it’s amazing to see the place in disrepair with soooo much history simply left in to rot—patient beds, records, clothing, decorations, old medical equipment, everything was just left and abandoned. But alone, it’s definitely a test of your balls.



I made my way up about 3/4 of a mile through the woods to an opening where I was standing maybe 50 yards away from one of the old satellite buildings on the outskirts of the 700 acre campus. I was in the middle of taking a wide panoramic picture with my phone when I heard a noise like an explosion come from the building in front me. I honestly thought that someone blew something up or fired a gun—until I looked in the general vicinity of the noise. Inside one of the rooms, through the broken glass window, I witnessed the culprit for the noise I had heard and that I had just seen it open itself again.



In the building that was opposite from where I was standing, one of the very large doors that led from the hallway into a patient room suddenly thrust itself back open, as if someone had took their hand and given it a rather forceful push. I knew instantly that the slamming door caused the noise I heard. Of course, when the door had reached the extent of its open swing, there was nothing but the peeling wall paint behind the door.



Now, I’m not a believer in ghosts, but seeing that with my own eyes, alone, in the middle of a sprawling 700-acre abandoned psychiatric complex... man. It was absolutely surreal. I’ve never felt such a sensation to get out of a place before. I’ve never felt such a feeling of needing to leave. My own mind, of course, but nonetheless the sensation was enough to make me drop my jaw, heart pounding, and turn and run. That was the closest I’ve ever been to questioning my beliefs. I stood in utter disbelief for a solid five seconds there outside that building before I decided I wasn’t having any of that today. I don’t think I’ve ever ran a mile (back to my car) so quickly in my life. What’s worse is I could hear the same door slamming shut again in the distance as I ran—it scared the f**k out of me, tbh. Even though I don’t believe in ghosts and am 100% that a gust of wind caused what I saw, lol man that was enough to make a grown man s**t his pants.



I ran through some thorn bushes on the way back to my car and didn’t even feel any pain until I looked down and saw that my shins were shredded and bleeding. I’ve never had such an adrenaline rush—safe to say I thought to myself “oh hell f*****g naw dude”.

#59 After high school, I worked as an Usher for a movie theater part-time while going to school. One of the roles we had to do was called a "Checker", basically we would go inside each room 15 minutes after the movie started and count each person and check the back doors and repeat this exact same thing about 40 minutes or so later for every showing that day. (I forgot the exact time.) I always worked closing shift and I always felt like the theater was haunted. Sometimes after a week or two there would be movies with no one there at all, but I would still have to go inside and check the back doors. One night, I was going to check the "The Conjuring" and I felt like something was following me and as I got inside and looked at the seats, I saw an old lady sitting at the very top row and just stared at me, I just booked it and faked the rest of the checking the rest of the night. It could've been just an old lady just wanting to watch a movie who knows, I had a bad feeling before I walked in already. I've experienced a lot of things while working alone cleaning theaters, but I felt this one the most.

#60 A couple years back, was walking a coworker’s dog while she was baking cupcakes for a work function.



Everything’s going swimmingly, walking, enjoying the weather, the goods. It was nearing dusk, but wasn’t too concerned being an able-bodied guy in a relatively good neighbourhood with a full sized doggo.



However, I reached a pathway through a park which leads to a 30 metre stretch with trees covering both sides, making the path pitch black. Only light source from a street light on the other side of this stretch. Creepy, but k.



That’s when I noticed a person on the path walking towards me. A silhouette limping, slowly trudging towards me. Think zombie walk. Only took a couple seconds looking at that for a quick “Hell No” and cut through a back path back to suburbia and cupcakes.

#61 My dad likes to scare my brother and I one occasion by surprising us. Well, one day he was hiding behind my bedroom door, when I walked in, he surprised me, and I accidentally kicked him through my closet door.

#62 My friend and I were on a road trip. It was late, about midnight, and we stopped at a convenience store for gas. We went in the store to pay and I'm looking around and I can't help but notice that everyone in the store is disfigured in some way. One guy is missing an arm, one guy is wearing an eye patch, etc.

I'm looking sideways at my friend, saying "C'mon, let's get going."

We went out, got in the car, she started it up and the clutch had inexplicably gone out of it. All of the disfigured people had wandered out and were standing around watching us try to get going. "Looks like you're gonna have to stay here." "Ah, you're not going anywhere tonight, your clutch is gone."

We were frantic by that point. My friend kept trying to get the car to go and failing, she was starting to panic. I was saying urgently, "Let me drive, I can drive it! Let me drive!" She was getting increasingly hysterical, the disfigured people were drawing closer. I'm insisting, "Let me drive!"



Finally, she gave up, we swapped seats, I put into second gear, started it up and lurched out of the lot. I drove us all the way home, 544 miles, without a clutch. We eased through Lincoln, Nebraska about 1:00 AM, which made our clutchless condition much easier to deal with. (No traffic - the key to driving without a clutch is to never stop, unless you absolutely have to. If you have to come to a complete stop, for a traffic light for example, the engine will die.).

