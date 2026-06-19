Happy birthday to Zoe Saldaña , Paula Abdul , and Macklemore ! June 19 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Actress Zoe Saldaña, 48 An American actress known for her commanding roles, Zoe Saldaña has become a fixture in major film franchises. Her career took off with simultaneous roles in *Star Trek* and *Avatar*, cementing her status as a global star. She is also recognized for her portrayal of Gamora in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and for her recent Academy Award win.



Little-known fact: Before her acting career, Zoë Saldaña was a rigorously trained ballet dancer, a skill that contributes to her distinctive physical performances.

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#2 Singer-Songwriter and Presenter Paula Abdul, 64 Known for her infectious energy and groundbreaking choreography, American singer, dancer, choreographer, and television personality Paula Abdul redefined music video artistry. Her debut album Forever Your Girl yielded six number-one singles, and she later became an original judge on the influential American Idol series. She also earned two Emmy Awards for choreography.



Little-known fact: She once choreographed Janet Jackson's iconic “Nasty” music video in just thirty minutes, using only a small bathroom mirror.

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#3 Rapper Macklemore, 43 An American rapper and activist, Macklemore burst onto the scene with chart-topping hits and socially conscious lyrics. Benjamin Hammond Haggerty earned four Grammy Awards for his groundbreaking work, including the album The Heist. He continues to advocate for various causes through his platform.



Little-known fact: Before finding fame in music, Macklemore worked at a juvenile-detention facility, facilitating music workshops for incarcerated youth.

#4 Actor Paul Dano, 42 Intense performances and a thoughtful approach to character have defined American actor and director Paul Dano’s impactful career. He gained early recognition in Little Miss Sunshine and earned critical acclaim for his dual roles in There Will Be Blood. Dano also ventured into directing with the film Wildlife.



Little-known fact: He was the vocalist and lead guitarist for the band Mook.

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#5 Radio Host and Author Laura Ingraham, 63 With a distinct, outspoken conservative voice, American television presenter and author Laura Ingraham has significantly shaped national political discourse. She is best known for hosting The Ingraham Angle on Fox News Channel and her nationally syndicated radio program.



Little-known fact: Ingraham once worked as a speechwriter for President Ronald Reagan's domestic policy advisor in the late 1980s.

#6 Youtuber Ksi, 33 A dynamic British YouTuber, rapper, and boxer, KSI, whose full name is Olajide Olayinka Williams Olatunji, rose to fame through engaging online content. He has since become a chart-topping musician and a prominent figure in the world of influencer boxing. His album All Over the Place hit number one, and he secured a notable victory against Logan Paul in their professional boxing rematch.



Little-known fact: KSI and his brother Deji both have a peanut allergy.

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#7 Actress Phylicia Rashad, 78 An American actress, singer, and acclaimed theatre director, Phylicia Rashad is renowned for her dignified presence on both stage and screen. She is best known for her iconic portrayal of Clair Huxtable on The Cosby Show.



Rashad made history as the first Black actress to win a Tony Award for Best Actress in a Play, and she continues to inspire as a former dean of Howard University’s College of Fine Arts.



Little-known fact: Before embarking on her acting career, Phylicia Rashad released a disco concept album in 1978 titled Josephine Superstar, chronicling the life of Josephine Baker.

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#8 Singer-Songwriter and Musician Ann Wilson, 76 An American singer and songwriter, Ann Wilson rose to prominence as the powerful lead vocalist of the legendary rock band Heart. Known for her operatic abilities, she was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013.



Little-known fact: As a child, Ann Wilson struggled with a stutter, finding fulfillment and confidence through her passion for music.

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#9 Actor and Youtuber Atticus Shaffer, 28 Known for his quirky charm and distinctive voice, Atticus Shaffer is an American actor and YouTuber born on June 19, 1998. He rose to prominence as Brick Heck on the long-running sitcom The Middle. Shaffer also lent his vocal talents to films like Frankenweenie and the series The Lion Guard.



Little-known fact: Atticus Shaffer was named after Atticus Finch, the iconic lawyer from Harper Lee’s novel To Kill a Mockingbird.

#10 Actress and Writer Ashly Burch, 36 American actress and writer Ashly Burch is celebrated for her dynamic voice acting across popular video games and animated series. She gained widespread recognition for roles such as Aloy in the Horizon series and Chloe Price in Life Is Strange. Burch is also an Emmy-winning writer for television shows like Adventure Time.



Little-known fact: Ashly Burch credits her decision to pursue voice acting to playing Metal Gear Solid at age twelve, realizing then that people voiced video game characters.

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