Who Is Paul Dano? Paul Franklin Dano is an American actor and director, renowned for his intense, often understated performances that bring complexity to a range of characters. He navigates seamlessly between independent features and major studio productions, establishing a unique presence in contemporary cinema. Dano gained widespread recognition for his role as Dwayne Hoover in the critically acclaimed film Little Miss Sunshine in 2006. His portrayal of the voluntarily mute teenager captured audience attention, solidifying his reputation for impactful character work.

Full Name Paul Franklin Dano Gender Male Height 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) Relationship Status Partnered with Zoe Kazan Net Worth $16 million Nationality American Ethnicity Rusyn, Slovenian, Bohemian Czech, and Swedish Education Wilton High School, Eugene Lang College Father Paul A. Dano Mother Gladys Dano Siblings Sarah Dano

Early Life and Education Paul Dano was born in New York City, the son of a financial advisor and a homemaker, and grew up alongside his younger sister, Sarah. His family later relocated to Wilton, Connecticut. He attended the Browning School and graduated from Wilton High School in 2002 before briefly studying at Eugene Lang College. Dano’s early interest in theater led to a Broadway debut at age twelve, foreshadowing his compelling acting career.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile roles has seen Paul Dano maintain a long-term partnership with actress and screenwriter Zoe Kazan since 2007. They frequently collaborate on creative projects, showcasing a shared artistic vision. Dano shares a daughter, born in August 2018, and a son, born in October 2022, with Kazan. The couple has not publicly disclosed their children’s names.

Career Highlights Paul Dano’s breakthrough came with his nuanced performance in Little Miss Sunshine, which earned him a Screen Actors Guild Award as part of the ensemble cast. He further distinguished himself with dual roles in Paul Thomas Anderson’s There Will Be Blood, securing a BAFTA nomination. Beyond acting, Dano made his directorial debut with the acclaimed film Wildlife in 2018, which he also co-wrote with Zoe Kazan. He also penned The Riddler: Year One comic book, expanding his storytelling endeavors. His portrayal of Beach Boys founder Brian Wilson in Love & Mercy earned him a Golden Globe nomination, cementing Dano as an actor dedicated to transformative roles across various genres.