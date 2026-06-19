Who Is Paula Abdul? Paula Julie Abdul is an American singer, dancer, and choreographer, widely known for her energetic dance routines and vibrant stage presence. Her impactful work behind the scenes fundamentally shaped the visual aesthetic of 1980s pop music videos. She first gained widespread attention when her debut album, Forever Your Girl, produced four number-one singles, solidifying her pop icon status. Her Grammy-winning hit “Opposites Attract” even featured an animated co-star.

Full Name Paula Julie Abdul Gender Female Height 5 feet 0 inches (152 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $20 million Nationality American Ethnicity Multiracial Education Van Nuys High School, California State University, Northridge Father Harry Abdul Mother Lorraine Rykiss Siblings Wendy Abdul

Early Life and Education A tight-knit Jewish household in San Fernando, California, defined Paula Julie Abdul’s early years, with her Syrian-Jewish father, Harry Abdul, and Canadian-Jewish concert pianist mother, Lorraine Rykiss. She attended Van Nuys High School, where she excelled as an honor student and cheerleader, later studying broadcasting at California State University, Northridge. Her early passion for dance, profoundly inspired by Gene Kelly, clearly foreshadowed a groundbreaking career.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Paula Julie Abdul’s public life, including marriages to actor Emilio Estevez and clothing designer Brad Beckerman. Her marriage to Estevez ended due to differing views on having children. Abdul has no children from her marriages or other relationships. She has been reportedly single in recent years, though she was linked to JT Torregiani in 2020.

Career Highlights Paula Abdul’s dance-pop albums Forever Your Girl and Spellbound achieved massive commercial success, yielding six number-one singles on the Billboard Hot 100. Forever Your Girl sold over seven million copies in the US, making it a record-setting debut album. Abdul transitioned to television, notably serving as an original judge on American Idol, which became a cultural phenomenon. She has since appeared on several other dance and talent competition shows, extending her influence across media. She earned a Grammy Award for “Opposites Attract” and two Emmy Awards for her choreography. Abdul also received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, cementing her as an entertainment industry fixture.