Who Is Ashly Burch? Ashly Burch is an American actress and writer known for bringing dynamic, often rebellious, characters to life across video games, animation, and television. Her work is characterized by a distinctive voice and compelling emotional range. Her breakout moment arrived with the web series “Hey Ash, Whatcha Playin’?” before she voiced Tiny Tina in Borderlands 2, a role that quickly made her a fan favorite and solidified her presence in the gaming world.

Full Name Ashly Syble Burch Gender Female Relationship Status Married Mort Burke Nationality American Ethnicity American, Thai Education Occidental College Siblings Anthony Burch

Early Life and Education Growing up in Phoenix, Arizona, Ashly Burch found an early inspiration in video games, a passion she shared with her older brother, Anthony. Her Thai immigrant mother fostered her early interests, which would later shape her career path. She later attended Occidental College in Los Angeles, graduating in 2012 with a degree in media arts and culture. This academic foundation supported her burgeoning career in voice acting and writing.

Notable Relationships Ashly Burch is married to comedian Mort Burke; they began hosting the podcast Rebrand together in 2024. Prior to her marriage, Burch dated David Fetzer from 2010 until his passing in 2012. In 2022, Burch publicly came out as queer and pansexual, noting that she had been dating a man for five years at the time. She often plays queer characters, which she has found to be personally significant.

Career Highlights Burch’s career in video game voice acting is marked by several iconic roles, including Aloy in the Horizon series, Chloe Price in Life Is Strange, and Tiny Tina in the Borderlands franchise. She received Golden Joystick Awards for her performances as Chloe and Aloy. Beyond voice acting, Burch is an accomplished television writer, notably contributing to Cartoon Network’s Adventure Time. She co-wrote the Emmy-winning episode “Islands Part 4: Imaginary Resources” and also writes for Apple TV+’s Mythic Quest.