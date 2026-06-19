Who Is Macklemore? Macklemore, born Benjamin Hammond Haggerty, is an American rapper and songwriter known for his introspective lyrics. His work often delves into social issues, addiction, and consumerism. He broke into the public eye with the 2012 album The Heist, a collaboration with producer Ryan Lewis. The lead single “Thrift Shop” became a global sensation, topping charts worldwide and earning millions in sales.

Full Name Benjamin Hammond Haggerty Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (179 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $25 million Nationality American Ethnicity White, Irish, German American Education Garfield High School, Nathan Hale High School, College of Santa Fe, Evergreen State College Father Bill Haggerty Mother Julie Schott Siblings Tim Haggerty Kids Sloane Ava Simone Haggerty, two other children

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Seattle, Washington, Benjamin Hammond Haggerty grew up in a supportive household where his mother encouraged creativity. Hip-hop captivated him at a young age, and he began writing lyrics as a teenager. Haggerty attended Garfield High School and Nathan Hale High School before enrolling at the College of Santa Fe for a year, a period he credits with honing his rapping skills. He later earned a bachelor’s degree from Evergreen State College in 2009.

Notable Relationships Currently linked to Tricia Davis, Macklemore has been married to her since 2015 after a seven-year engagement. The couple frequently shares glimpses of their family life on social media. Haggerty shares three children with Davis, with whom he co-parents. Their first daughter, Sloane Ava Simone Haggerty, was born in 2015, followed by two more children.

Career Highlights Macklemore’s career took off with The Heist, his 2012 album with producer Ryan Lewis, featuring hit singles “Thrift Shop” and “Can’t Hold Us.” Both tracks achieved number one status on the Billboard Hot 100, a rare feat for an independent duo. Beyond music, Macklemore has championed social causes, notably addiction recovery and racial justice. He co-founded The Residency, a hip-hop and youth development program in Seattle, reflecting his commitment to community impact. To date, Macklemore has collected four Grammy Awards, including Best New Artist and Best Rap Album for The Heist, cementing his influence in modern hip-hop culture.