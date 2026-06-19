Who Is Ann Wilson? Ann Dustin Wilson is an American singer-songwriter, celebrated as the powerhouse vocalist of the legendary rock band Heart. Her dynamic range and emotive delivery have defined generations of rock anthems and inspired countless artists. She first gained widespread recognition with Heart’s 1976 debut album Dreamboat Annie, which featured hit singles like “Magic Man” and “Crazy on You.” The album’s raw energy and Wilson’s commanding vocals quickly established the band as a major force in rock music.

Full Name Ann Dustin Wilson Gender Female Relationship Status Married Net Worth $18 million Nationality American Ethnicity French Canadian Education Sammamish High School, Cornish College of the Arts Father John Bushrod Wilson Jr. Mother Lois Mary Lou Wilson Siblings Nancy Wilson, Lynn Wilson Kids Marie Wilson, Dustin Wilson

Early Life and Education Born in San Diego, California, Ann Wilson grew up in a military family, moving frequently with her father, a US Marine Corps major. This nomadic upbringing fostered a strong bond with her younger sister Nancy, with whom she discovered a shared passion for music. The sisters found solace and connection in their artistic pursuits, honing their vocal and instrumental skills from a young age. Wilson graduated from Sammamish High School in 1968 and later attended Cornish College of the Arts.

Notable Relationships Over the decades, Ann Wilson has largely kept her personal life out of the public eye, though she has been married twice. She wed Dean Wetter in April 2015, a long-time friend with whom she reconnected. Prior to that, Wilson was in a relationship with Heart’s manager, Michael Fisher. Wilson is a mother to two adopted children, Marie and Dustin, whom she welcomed into her family in the 1990s.

Career Highlights Ann Wilson’s indelible mark on rock music is cemented by Heart’s iconic albums, including Dreamboat Annie, Little Queen, and Bad Animals, which collectively sold over 35 million records worldwide. Her unparalleled vocal performances on tracks like “Barracuda” and “Alone” consistently propelled the band to chart-topping success. Beyond Heart, Wilson has pursued a successful solo career, releasing albums like Hope & Glory and Immortal that showcase her versatility. These projects allow her to explore diverse musical landscapes, maintaining her powerful artistic presence and enduring appeal.