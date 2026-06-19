Who Is Laura Ingraham? Laura Anne Ingraham is an American television presenter with a distinct, outspoken conservative voice. Her commentary often shapes national political discourse on cable news. She first gained widespread recognition hosting The Laura Ingraham Show, a nationally syndicated radio program that attracted millions of listeners. This success foreshadowed her influential role on Fox News Channel.

Full Name Laura Anne Ingraham Gender Female Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $40 million Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Education Glastonbury High School, Dartmouth College, University of Virginia School of Law Father James Frederick Ingraham III Mother Anne Caroline Kozak Siblings Curtis Ingraham, James Frederick Ingraham, Brooks M. Ingraham Kids Maria Caroline Ingraham, Michael Dmitri Ingraham, Nikolai Peter Ingraham

Early Life and Education Family focus marked Laura Anne Ingraham’s upbringing in Glastonbury, Connecticut, born to Anne Caroline and James Frederick Ingraham III. Her parents instilled a strong work ethic, with her mother working as a waitress and her father owning a car wash. She graduated from Glastonbury High School in 1981, then earned a Bachelor of Arts from Dartmouth College, studying English literature and Russian. Ingraham further pursued her education at the University of Virginia School of Law, receiving her Juris Doctor.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc of public relationships has marked Laura Ingraham’s life, including engagements to conservative commentator Dinesh D’Souza and businessman James V. Reyes. She also dated Democratic Senator Robert Torricelli. Ingraham has never married, but is a devoted single mother to three adopted children: Maria Caroline, Michael Dmitri, and Nikolai Peter, adopted from Guatemala and Russia.

Career Highlights The Ingraham Angle, hosted by Laura Anne Ingraham on Fox News Channel since October 2017, consistently draws a significant viewership in its primetime slot. She delivers sharp political commentary and engages with various influential figures. Beyond television, Ingraham co-founded the conservative website LifeZette in 2015, selling her majority stake in 2018. She also hosts The Laura Ingraham Show podcast, continuing her influence in digital media. Her career also includes serving as a law clerk for US Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and authoring New York Times bestsellers like The Hillary Trap, further cementing her public profile.